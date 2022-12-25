The Federal Government announced last week that Monday, December 26, and Tuesday, December 27, 2022, will be public holidays to mark this year’s Christmas celebration.

FG also announced Monday, January 2, 2023, as another public holiday to mark the New Year celebration.

The announcement also marks the last time residents in Nigeria’s Federal Capital City, Abuja, will celebrate a public holiday under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The mood so far: Residents in Abuja may not have much to be cheerful about this year due to multiple threats to hangouts spots following warnings by the UK and the US of possible terrorist attacks.

The warnings were contained in separate alerts to UK and US citizens in Nigeria back in October.

However, with the help of security agencies, the threats were averted and residents may use the end of the year to visit various spots with their families.

Places to visit: Some of the nicest places to visit, must also have the advantage of price ( compared to similar locations in Lagos) and also the comfort for you and family/friends, these places are also places you can visit multiple times if you consider aesthetics factors and service delivery.

1. The Vue: If you want to have a nice time with your family and also enjoy Asian foods at good prices (a budget of N20-30K will go far here), this is the place for you and your friends.

It is located in Wuse Zone 5. It offers delicacies from Thai Red Curry – Veg to Kung Pao Chicken. This is our top recommendation for any holiday hangout with friends and family in Abuja.

2. Puzzles Restaurant and Bar: For those who live around the Kubwa and Gwarimpa areas and don’t fancy a drive into Downtown Abuja, this is for you.

The rooftop bar and restaurant, with access to a wide variety of cocktails and also Asian and Nigerian food, highly recommend for a quiet rooftop evening also with a budget of (N20-N30k).

3. Junkyard Grills: For Young professionals or younger couples who need something light and fun, plus outdoor activities, this is the place to visit during the holidays.

Note: Can also help as a “ place” to meet in Town before going into other places, but highly recommend staying the evening over there for a hangout, budget could range between (N10k-50k) depending on the size of the crew.

4. Keje Grill: This is quite similar to JunkYard Grill, but not as outdoor. It comes alive during the evening hours on holidays and weekends.

Their cocktail game is slightly ahead of Junkyard, prices are nearly similar, and also a nice spot with friends and family during holidays.

5. Go see a movie: Abuja now has movie theatres in pretty much every location, with the latest opening around the Nyanya- Mararaba area. A Christmas movie would make a nice hangout for the family. However, some malls are a bit more superior with other options to explore before and after watching the movie, especially Silverbird Mall in Central Area, Jabi Lake Mall and Ceddi Plaza.