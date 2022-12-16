The Federal Government has declared Monday, December 26, and Tuesday, December 27, 2022, as public holidays to mark this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The government has also announced Monday, January 2, 2023, as another public holiday to mark the New Year celebration.

This was disclosed in a statement by the social media aide to the Presidency, Bashir Ahmad on Friday.

This would be the last Christmas public holiday announcement of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Bashir said, “The Federal Government has declared Monday 26th, Tuesday 27th December 2022, and Monday, 2nd January 2023 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.”

This is a developing story.

News continues after this ad