Feeding a city of over 17 million people is no small feat, and Lagos does it through a complex web of bustling food markets that keep grains, vegetables, fish, meat, and other staples moving daily.

These markets are not just trading points, they are the heartbeat of the city’s food economy, sustaining households, driving wholesale and retail businesses, and shaping the cost of living across Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described Lagos as the country’s largest food market, noting that it consumes more than 50% of food traded across the South-West. He also revealed that the state’s food economy is valued at about N16.14 trillion, making it one of the most significant drivers of local commerce.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, disclosed that transactions in the state’s food markets reach an estimated N9 billion daily and over N5 trillion annually.

These figures highlight the scale of activity taking place across the state’s markets, where traders from different parts of Nigeria and neighbouring countries converge daily to meet Lagos’s massive demand for food.

Here is the list of the major food markets in Lagos

Sabo Market, located in Ikorodu, sits strategically along the Ikorodu-Epe Road and serves as one of the town’s major trading hubs. The market has multiple entrances, with two accessible from the Epe-Itokin Road and another through Adeniran Ogunsanya Road, making it easy for traders and buyers to move in and out despite the heavy traffic that often builds up in the area. The market is a large general-purpose market serving Ikorodu and its environs. Goods sold include foodstuffs (fresh and perishable), farm produce, livestock, frozen foods, dry goods like rice and beans, It also accommodates traders dealing in textiles, kitchenware, electronics, and second-hand clothing. Its mix of traditional open-air stalls and more structured shops makes it accessible to all categories of buyers.