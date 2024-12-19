The Lagos State Government has reported that the Mushin Fresh Food Agro-Hub generated N2.495 billion in transactions during its first year of operation, facilitated by 348 vendors.

Ms. Abisola Olusanya, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food System, shared the figure in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

The food hub attracted 75,000 visitors who participated in trading activities during the 81 market days it held for commercial transactions.

Ms. Abisola Olusanya, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food System, highlighted that the Mushin Fresh Food Agro-Hub is not just a market, but a catalyst for change in food distribution management in Lagos.

By providing farmers and traders with a reliable platform to sell their produce, the hub has ensured fair pricing, reduced post-harvest losses, and created a more efficient supply chain benefiting everyone from producers to consumers.

Socio-economic growth and community empowerment

Since its establishment, the food hub has been a driving force for socio-economic growth, offering a transparent and organised market to farmers and traders.

“The hub has boosted the livelihoods of vendors and market women, improved food accessibility for Lagosians through fair and affordable pricing, created job opportunities, and contributed to the economic growth of the community,” Olusanya said.

She also emphasized that the hub’s impact extends beyond Mushin, playing a significant role in driving the state’s economic development by bridging the gap between rural producers and urban consumers.

“The Mushin Fresh Food Agro-Hub stands as a model of innovation and sustainability, not only for Lagos but for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”

Expanding food security projects across Lagos

She also highlighted ongoing projects under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, including the Lagos Logistics Hub in Epe and additional fresh food agro-hubs under construction at strategic locations across the state.

“These projects aim to streamline food supply chains, enhance food security, and create economic opportunities for Lagos’ growing population.”

According to Olusanya, the initiative demonstrates the effectiveness of strategic solutions in addressing systemic challenges, empowering communities, and fostering economic growth.

The commissioner praised the Sanwo-Olu-led administration for its commitment to delivering impactful projects that prioritize food security and economic empowerment for residents.

“The fresh food agro-hub is proof that innovative, community-focused initiatives can reshape economies, improve livelihoods, and create a more secure and prosperous future for everyone involved,” she concluded.

More insights

The Mushin Fresh Food Agro-Hub was established in 2023 on a 6,400 square metre site in Idi-Oro, providing a structured and organised marketplace designed to reduce farmers’ reliance on middlemen.

The facility spans 3,017 square metres dedicated to parking for trailers and other vehicles, alongside central wet and dry storage areas.

The hub promotes bulk buying, enhances logistics, and ensures the delivery of fresh, affordable produce to residents.