The United Kingdom and the United States of America have warned their citizens in Nigeria of a possible terrorist attack in the country’s capital city Abuja.

The warnings were contained in separate alerts to UK and US citizens in Nigeria on Sunday which noted that the possible terrorist attacks could affect Western interests.

To this end, the US government said its embassy will offer reduced services until further notice, while the UK government warned its citizens to stay alert.

Both countries said the possible areas of attack may include government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets among other targets.

What the UK and US governments are saying

The UK and US governments advised their citizens in Nigeria to stay alert, avoid all non-essential travels and review their personal security plans.

News continues after this ad

The UK government wrote:

“There is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja; you should stay alert, consider movements carefully, and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities. Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect Western interests, as well as places visited by tourists.”

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria wrote: “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to “government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities and international organizations.”

News continues after this ad

It noted that the US Embassy in Nigeria will offer reduced services until further notice. US citizens were advised to keep their cell phones charged in case of emergency and carry proper means of identification.

What you should know

Recall that in July, the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja witnessed a prison break where about 440 inmates were freed.

The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack.