The Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) has expressed concern over escalating hostilities in the Gulf region, warning that the crisis could trigger far-reaching consequences for global peace, trade, and food security.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Julius Maada Bio, Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of Sierra Leone.

This comes amid the US and Israel’s military strikes on Iran, prompting calls for restraint and diplomacy to prevent further escalation

What ECOWAS is saying

Julius Maada Bio, in the statement, cautioned that intensifying military action in the Gulf risks widening instability across the Middle East, with serious implications for international peace and security.

“The intensification of military action risks widening instability in the Middle East, with serious consequences for international peace and security in general and for global energy markets, trade, and food supply chains, especially for Africa and other vulnerable regions.

“ECOWAS therefore calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to act in full compliance with the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” the statement read.

He also emphasized that the protection of civilian lives and critical infrastructure must remain paramount amid the unfolding crisis.

More details

ECOWAS called for renewed diplomatic engagement through established international and regional mechanisms to de-escalate tensions.

“ECOWAS further calls for renewed diplomatic efforts within established international and regional frameworks in order to promote dialogue, reduce tensions and restore stability,” they said.

The bloc reiterated West Africa’s support for peaceful conflict resolution, saying dialogue and international cooperation are the most effective paths toward sustainable peace.

What you should know

The development stems from an escalation in regional tensions after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

Iran later retaliated, confirming it had targeted United States assets across the Gulf Arab states in retaliation.

According to Iran’s Fars news agency, strikes were carried out in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, all of which host US military assets.

In Bahrain, authorities said a missile attack targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama.

Kuwait reported that Ali al-Salem Air Base came under ballistic missile attack, though air defence systems intercepted the projectiles, while a drone strike targeted Kuwait International Airport, causing minor injuries and material damage.

Qatar said it intercepted missiles aimed at its territory under a pre-approved security plan, while the United Arab Emirates reported casualties and damage following missile interceptions in Abu Dhabi and a fire incident in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah area.

Saudi Arabia also confirmed that Iran targeted Riyadh and the kingdom’s eastern region, stating that the attacks were repelled. In Iraq’s Kurdish region, Erbil International Airport was reportedly targeted, with air defences intercepting a drone.

Nairametrics reported that Israel imposed security restrictions, banning public gatherings, closing schools and workplaces, and relocating hospital patients to underground facilities.