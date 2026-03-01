Israel imposed sweeping security restrictions on Saturday, banning public gatherings, closing schools and workplaces, and relocating hospital patients to underground facilities after Iran launched missiles toward its territory.

The measures followed a joint US-Israeli strike on Iranian targets, which prompted Tehran’s retaliation.

Defence Minister Israel Katz declared a nationwide state of emergency, warning citizens of possible Iranian missile and drone attacks.

The military instructed residents to adhere strictly to emergency guidelines and announced the mobilisation of tens of thousands of reservists, including deployments to reinforce Israel’s land borders.

What they are saying

Israeli police advised residents to avoid non-essential travel to ensure security and emergency vehicles could operate without obstruction.

Despite the heightened alert, some Israelis were seen at beaches in Tel Aviv ahead of the anticipated Iranian response, expressing confidence in the country’s air defence systems and support for military action against Iran.

“It’s about time,” Shira Dorany told Reuters while walking along Tel Aviv’s Mediterranean promenade.

“I don’t want to wait anymore for what’s coming. Now, it’s coming. Let’s finish it.”

Backstory

The escalation follows Iranian retaliatory missile strikes targeting American military installations across the Middle East, including a reported hit on a facility linked to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

According to Bahrain’s National Communication Centre, a missile struck a service facility at Naval Support Activity Bahrain in the Juffair/Mina Salman port area.

The developments came hours after the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on sites in Tehran and other parts of Iran.

More insights

Initial Iranian missile barrages resulted in limited reports of damage or injuries in Israel.

The country maintains a nationwide alert system that directs residents to bomb shelters during incoming threats.

The latest confrontation recalls last year’s 12-day aerial conflict between Israel and Iran, which resulted in casualties on both sides and damage to military-linked locations, including in Tel Aviv and southern Israel.

On Saturday, Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights, although land crossings with Egypt and Jordan remained open, according to airport authorities.

What you should know

Earlier reports indicated that an Israeli airstrike struck an elementary girls’ school in Minab, in Iran’s Hormozgan province, with Iranian state media reporting at least 51 fatalities.

The incident highlights the mounting civilian impact of the ongoing military exchanges between Israel, the United States and Iran.