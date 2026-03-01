The ongoing military escalation involving the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran has drawn reactions from the governments of China and Russia, as well as international bodies such as the United Nations, the African Union, and the European Union.

These governments and organisations issued separate statements on Saturday in line with their respective foreign policies and relevant worldview.

Nairametrics previously reported that the war recently launched by Israel, and subsequently joined by the US, borders on efforts to decimate Iran’s alleged nuclear weapons programme.

What They Said

In a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding what it termed the “military aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran,” it alleged that “this reckless step” is an unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state, Iran.

Russia maintained that the development comes despite assurances conveyed to the Russian side indicating that Israel had no interest in entering into military confrontation with Iran.

Russia urged the international community, including the leadership of the UN, to urgently deliver an objective and unbiased assessment of these actions.

It is alleging that the aim is “to dismantle the constitutional order and remove the leadership of a state they deem undesirable because it has refused to yield to the dictates of force and hegemonic pressure.”

Russia warned that by plunging the Middle East into “the abyss of uncontrolled escalation,” the US and Israel are effectively prompting countries across the globe — and the Middle East in particular — to pursue even more grave means of countering emerging threats.

“We call for an immediate return to a political and diplomatic track. Russia, as always, stands ready to assist in advancing peaceful solutions grounded in international law, mutual respect, and a balanced consideration of interests,” the Russian ministry stated.

For its part, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that China is highly concerned about the military strikes against Iran launched by the US and Israel.

“Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity should be respected,” the statement partly read.

China called for an immediate halt to military actions, no further escalation of the tense situation, the resumption of dialogue and negotiation, and efforts to uphold and sustain peace and stability in the Middle East.

Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, issued a joint statement, saying the developments in Iran are deeply concerning, but the Council remains in close contact with partners in the region.

Costa highlighted that ensuring nuclear safety and preventing actions that could further escalate tensions or undermine the global non-proliferation regime is of critical importance.

“The European Union has adopted extensive sanctions in response to the actions of Iran’s regime and the Revolutionary Guards and has consistently promoted diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the nuclear and ballistic programmes through a negotiated solution,” the statement partly read.

The official added that, amid close coordination with EU member states, all parties should exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians, and fully respect international law.

Commenting on the development, the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, stated that the use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security.

He condemned the military escalation in the Middle East.

In a press statement on what he termed “US-Iran Military Escalation,” the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, highlighted that the reported military strikes carried out against targets inside the Islamic Republic of Iran mark a serious intensification of hostilities in the Middle East.

The Chairperson called for restraint, urgent de-escalation, and sustained dialogue, stressing that all parties must act fully in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter to safeguard international peace and security.

He warned that further escalation threatens to worsen global instability, with serious implications for energy markets, food security, and economic resilience — particularly in Africa, where conflict and economic pressures remain acute.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that the UN Security Council will meet on Saturday over the new conflict.

The meeting is to be chaired by Britain, which holds the monthly Council presidency.

More Insights

The UN Security Council is the apex decision-making body of the international organisation responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

China and Russia are permanent members of the Council alongside the US.

Over the years, their foreign policies have often been in sharp contrast with that of the United States.

With veto power, either country can block any majority vote that goes against its foreign policy interests.

Also, Russia and China are seen as economic and military powerhouses whose views shape international politics.

Backstory

The development stems from a sharp escalation in regional tensions after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting key sites.

Iran retaliated with a missile barrage, prompting multiple countries to close or restrict their airspace as a precaution.

Countries including Israel, Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan announced full or partial airspace closures.

The Middle East serves as one of the world’s busiest aviation, tourism, and investment corridors, linking Europe and Asia through hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi.