Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed today with a gain of N53 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.20% to close at 49.316.29 points. Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as THOMASWY led 14 gainers, with 10 losers topped by PZ at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Friday, the stock market value stood at N26.9 trillion. Year-to-date, the stock market has advanced by 6,698.52 basis points or 15.6%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,414.96 points

Previous ASI: 49.316.29 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.20%

% Y-t-D: 15.6%

Market Cap: N 26,914 trillion

Volume: 76.74 million

Value: N1.32 billion

Deals: 3,262

NGX Top ASI gainers

THOMASWY up + 8.77% to close at N 0.62

INTBREW up + 5.81% to close at N4.55

PHARMDEKO up + 5.00% to close at N2.10

LIVINGTRUST up + 4.90% to close at N1.50

FIDSON up + 3.45% to close at N9.30

NGX Top ASI losers

PZ down – 7.26% to close at N11.50

CHAMS down – 4.35% to close at N0.22

UPDCREIT down – 3.33% to close at N2.90

FTNCOCOA down – 3.23% to close at N0.30

AFRIPRUD down – 2.73% to close at N5.35

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 16,606,348

UBA – 7,588,601

CHAMS– 4,152,010

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N352,214,489

NESTLE – N187,676,431

MTNN – N131,823,872