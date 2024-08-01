Listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) provides companies with numerous benefits, including increased visibility, access to capital, and enhanced credibility.

However, not all companies choose to list due to regulatory requirements, the cost of compliance, and the need for transparency in financial reporting.

For those that do, market capitalization becomes a crucial indicator of their financial health and investor confidence.

In 2024, health companies listed on the NGX demonstrated their financial robustness through their market capitalizations.

This metric, which reflects the total market value of a company’s outstanding shares, provides insights into the company’s size, stability, and market presence.

Methodology

Nairametrics ranked the top health companies based on their market capitalization as of the end of July 2024, using the daily summary of the last day in July 2024, exploring their operations, histories, and positions in the market.

Market Capitalization: N396,780,000 Pharma-Deko Plc, founded in 1962, is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical and consumer products. Based in Agbara, Ogun State, the company states that it has a diverse product portfolio, including over-the-counter drugs, prescription medications, and consumer healthcare products. Pharma-Deko claims it has a significant presence in the Nigerian market and exports to other West African countries. The company has stated that it has remained committed to quality and innovation over the decades. At the end of July 2024, Pharma-Deko’s market capitalization was N396,780,000, with a share price of N1.83.