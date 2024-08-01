Global PR firm Provoke Media has recognized Anthony Chiejina, Group Head of Corporate Communications at Dangote Group, as one of the “100 most influential communications and marketing executives in the world for 2024.”

Provoke Media highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by corporations and brands amidst global “permacrisis” conditions, which include significant geopolitical, economic, societal, cultural, and environmental upheavals.

The firm emphasized that senior communications and marketing executives are now expected to perform at unprecedented levels of speed and effectiveness.

In these uncertain times, wise CEOs acknowledge that trusted communications guidance is crucial not only for maintaining reputation and facilitating transformation but also as a vital business asset. The 100 professionals listed in their 2024 compilation exemplify this recognition.

Chiejina was selected alongside 99 other prominent executives from top government agencies, global corporations, and conglomerates. Among the distinguished individuals on the list are Zenia Mucha, Chief Brand & Communications Officer at TikTok; Vanessa Broadhurst, EVP, Global Corporate Affairs at Johnson & Johnson; Valerie Tan, SVP Corporate Communications, CSR & Media at Emirates; Steve John, Chief Communications & Brand Officer at HSBC; Sally Susman, EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Pfizer; and Sandy Rodriguez, Global Chief Communications Officer at McDonald’s.

Other notable names include Abhinav Kumar, Global Chief Marketing Officer at TCS; AJ Jones, EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Starbucks; Alex Aiken, Communications Advisor for the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Allyson Park, Chief Communications Officer at Walmart; Amy Bonitatibus, Chief Corporate Affairs & Communications Officer at PayPal; Andreas Bartels, Head of Communications at Lufthansa; and Bea Perez, EVP, Global Chief Communications, Sustainability & Strategic Partnerships Officer at Coca-Cola.

Anthony Chiejina earned his B.Sc (Hons) Degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos in 1981, graduating with Second Class Upper honors. His academic credentials include an M.Sc in Industrial Relations & Personnel Management from the University of Lagos (1984), an M.A. in Organizational Analysis & Behaviour from the University of Lancaster, UK (1988), and an M.A. in Development Studies from the Institute of Social Studies (ISS) in The Hague, Netherlands (1994).

Chiejina has held editorial positions as Associate Editor and Deputy Editor at African Economic Digest, London, and African Concord, Lagos. His previous roles include Assistant General Manager at Zenith Bank Plc and Deputy General Manager at Oceanic Bank International Plc, where he served as Group Head of Corporate Communications. Currently, he is the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer at Dangote Industries Limited, where he manages communications strategies across various business units and Pan-African operations.

His numerous academic distinctions include being a Salzburg Fellow for Gifted Mid-Career Professionals in Austria, recipient of the British Government Scholarship (ODASS) for Graduate Studies in the UK, Netherlands Fellowship, University of Lagos Scholar (1982 and 1984), University of Oslo Fellowship in Norway, Fellow of the Oxford University Centre of Corporate Reputation, and memberships in various professional organizations including the American Public Relations Association, British Public Relations Association, Institute of Directors (IoD), and Association of Sustainability Professionals of Nigeria (ASPN).

The Influence 100 is Provoke Media’s annual list of the top in-house communicators globally, spotlighting those who wield significant influence through their personal voice, the stature of their organizations, and their PR agency hiring decisions.