Today, the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) stands as a hub for over 160 listed companies, with a total market capitalization of N58.91 trillion as of November 2024.

Among these, only a select few surpass the $1 billion valuation milestone, showcasing the strength and resilience of Nigeria’s top-performing firms.

Leading the market are giants like Airtel Africa, Dangote Cement, and BUA Foods, collectively valued at over N20 trillion, which represents nearly 40% of the NGX’s total market capitalization.

Behind these billion-dollar companies are directors of marketing and communications. These leaders play a vital role in driving revenue growth, fostering industry partnerships, and ensuring their brands thrive in competitive and volatile markets. Their innovative strategies and ability to manage crises effectively have positioned their companies for sustained success while building trust among stakeholders.

This article highlights 10 marketing and communications leaders who lead the expert teams reshaping Nigeria’s corporate landscape. From managing brand narratives to leveraging data-driven strategies, they have become the driving force behind some of the country’s most valuable and influential companies.

Tolu Alero Ladipo- Group Head of Marketing/Corporate Comms UBA

Market cap-N1.1 trillion

Tolu Alero Ladipo is a seasoned marketing professional with extensive experience in corporate communications, marketing strategy, and customer experience. She is currently the Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at UBA Group, a role she has held since April 2023.

Prior to UBA, she was the Executive Head of Marketing and Customer Experience at Old Mutual Nigeria, where she led marketing efforts from August 2018 to July 2023.

Tolu has also worked in senior marketing roles at United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Smile Communications Nigeria, building brand strategies and executing impactful campaigns.

Tolu holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Trade from the University of Essex (2001-2002), a Bachelor of Law (BL) from The Nigerian Law School (2004-2005), and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Northumbria, Newcastle (1998-2001).

Her expertise spans strategic marketing, advertising, and customer relationship management.

As of November 22, 2024, UBA’s market capitalization reached N1.1 trillion, fueled by strong Q3 2024 performance. Interest income, which accounted for 77% of gross earnings, saw notable growth. Despite a 19% decline in Q3, interest income from loans and advances contributed 40.4% of total interest income for the quarter and 37% for the nine-month period.

Oyinade Adegite (Ogunade)- Chief Communications GTCO

Market cap: N1.6 trillion

Oyinade Adegite (Ogunade) is the Chief Communication Officer at GTCO Plc, a role she has held since July 2021. She is responsible for developing and implementing the brand and communication strategy for one of Africa’s largest financial services groups. With over 20 years of experience in banking, strategy, and communication, she is widely recognized as a leading growth strategist in the finance sector.

From 2012 to 2022, Oyinade served as Head of Corporate Communication at GTBank, where she spearheaded marketing initiatives that drove significant revenue growth and customer acquisition across multiple African markets. Between 2009 and 2011, she worked at Stanbic IBTC as Global Markets Head, specializing in interest rate sales and structuring. Earlier in her career, she gained experience in treasury and upstream energy roles at GTBank between 2003 and 2006.

Oyinade holds a Master’s degree in Finance and Management from Cranfield University (2006–2007) and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Lagos (1997–2000). She is passionate about leveraging strategic communication to enhance corporate reputation, foster trust, and deliver meaningful impact.

GT Holding ranks ninth with a valuation of N1.60 trillion, representing 2.5% of the total equity market. The company’s stock saw a 7% price appreciation.

Olarewaju Daramola-General Manager, Commercial Aradel Holdings

Market cap- N2.2trillion

Olarewaju Daramola is a seasoned professional with over 31 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, holding senior roles across Nigeria, Australia, and the Netherlands. His expertise spans commercial operations, government relations, opportunity maturation, contracts and agreements, acquisitions, and divestment deals.

He joined Aradel Holdings in September 2021, bringing his vast knowledge and leadership to drive the company’s commercial strategy and operational excellence.

Daramola holds a First-Class Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Lagos, and an MBA from Rushmore University.

Prior to Aradel, he served as Gas Planning and Optimisation Manager for Shell Nigeria, where he played a pivotal role in the development and implementation of the country’s gas strategy, business planning, and gas advocacy. He also served as Non-Operated Venture Manager, overseeing governance, marginal fields management, divestment transactions, and commercial agreements, solidifying his reputation as a transformational leader in the industry.

Oyindamola Fashogbon- Head Brand Marketing/Corp Comms Transcorp Power

Market Cap – N2.69 trillion

Oyindamola Fashogbon is a distinguished marketing and communications professional, recognized as one of the Top 35 Under 35 Marketing and Communication Professionals. With over six years of experience spanning corporate communications, integrated marketing, and brand management, she has made significant contributions across industries, including technology, energy, and aviation.

Before joining Transcorp Power in August 2024, Oyindamola worked at Quidax, Cavista Holdings, and Dataleum, contributing significantly to the success of brands like Airtel, Nokia, and Nestlé. Her extensive background also includes roles at Green Africa and Noah’s Ark Communications, where she developed and executed impactful marketing campaigns.

Oyindamola holds a Postgraduate Degree in Business Administration from the National Open University of Nigeria, an Award in Applied Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (with distinction), and certifications in Brand Management and Data Science. She also has a Higher National Diploma in Estate Management from YABATECH.

Transcorp Power, listed in 2023, represents 4% of the market capitalization with a stock price of N359, although it experienced a 19% decline in share price during the quarter.

Yvonne Afe- Director External Affairs & Social performance Seplat Energy

Market Cap– N3.3 trillion

Yvonne Afe has over 24 years of extensive experience in marketing and communications across various industries, including telecommunications, FMCG, and financial services. She joined Seplat Energy in May 2023 as Director of External Affairs, where she is responsible for managing Seplat’s global reputation, external relations, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Prior to Seplat, Yvonne held senior roles at Access Bank, where she served as Head of Marketing Communications from May 2022 to June 2023 and Group Head of Retail Marketing & Analytics from April 2019 to May 2022.

Yvonne’s earlier experience includes serving as Head of Corporate Communications at Diamond Bank, Marketing Manager at MultiChoice, and Brand Manager at Cadbury Nigeria.

She also worked as Senior Manager for Brand Assets and Activations at Airtel Nigeria and Senior Brand Manager at Coca-Cola Nigeria, where she developed and executed various brand strategies and consumer promotions.

Afe holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Imperial College Business School and a Diploma in Direct Marketing from The Institute of Direct and Digital Marketing.

She has a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in English/Language Arts Teacher Education from the University of Port Harcourt (1992–1996).

Seplat Energy, with a market capitalization of N3.3 trillion , is a major player in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Its recent $1.28 billion acquisition of ExxonMobil’s Nigerian assets strengthened its market position, with its share price surging 146.75% year-to-date, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka- Chief Marketing Officer MTN Nigeria

Market cap –N3.6 trillion

With over 23 years of experience spanning telecommunications, logistics, and education, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka is a business leader renowned for crafting innovative strategies, expanding markets, and fostering talent development.

Her academic journey reflects a commitment to excellence, with an MBA in General Management from Alliance Manchester Business School (2008-2010) and a BSc in Geology from the University of Calabar (1994-1997).

She has further honed her expertise through executive programs at Columbia Business School (Business to Business Marketing, 2014) and Harvard Business School (Strategic Negotiations, 2012).

At MTN, Onyinye has made a significant impact by developing profitable business models for enterprise and digital initiatives, serving SMEs, large organizations, and multinationals.

As General Manager, Enterprise Sales, she led nationwide efforts, achieving consistent year-on-year growth and driving market expansion. Her ability to oversee go-to-market models has nurtured emerging products into mature, revenue-generating engines.

Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka is an accomplished international speaker on leadership, commercial strategies, and technology. She serves as guest faculty at Tekedia Institute and PearlMutual Academy, co-founded theOIEhub, and is a John Maxwell-certified leader. Additionally, she is on the boards of two Nigerian startups, a member of the Forbes Business Development Council, and a doctoral student at Cranfield University, UK.

MTN Nigeria, with a market capitalization of $2.19 billion (N3.67 trillion), represents 6.21% of the equity market. Despite a $462.81 million (N713.63 billion) pre-tax loss due to naira devaluation, it generated $1.53 billion (N2.37 trillion) in service revenue in the first nine months of 2024, demonstrating strong resilience.

Adewunmi Desalu – Group Head of Corporate Communications, BUA Foods Plc

Market Cap – N7.10 trillion

Adewunmi Desalu is a dynamic marketing and communications leader with over two decades of experience spanning the food production, financial services, luxury retail, and advertising industries.

Currently serving as the Group Head of Corporate Communications at BUA Foods Plc, she oversees strategic initiatives that enhance brand visibility, reputation management, and stakeholder engagement for one of Nigeria’s leading food companies.

Adewunmi’s career began with a foundation in public health, earning a Bachelor’s degree from Babcock University, where she served as President of the Department of Health Sciences and an advisor to the Student Association Executives.

Her transition into marketing and communications saw her excel in the financial sector, where she contributed to innovative communication strategies and rebranding initiatives at Guaranty Trust Bank and Wema Bank, setting industry standards in customer engagement.

At BUA Foods Plc, Adewunmi plays a core role in driving the company’s growth, ensuring it maintains its position as a market leader. Notably, BUA Foods is has a market capitalization of N7.10 trillion, representing approximately 13% of the market.

Emeka Oparah-VP Corporate Communications & CSR at Airtel Africa

Market Cap – N8.10 trillion

With over 25 years of distinguished experience, Emeka Oparah is a crisis communication expert, rebranding veteran, and leadership transition strategist. As Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR at Airtel Africa, he oversees media relations, government affairs, and impactful social investment initiatives.

Emeka is renowned for his expertise in navigating complex transitions, having successfully managed seven leadership changes and six brand transformations at Airtel Nigeria, guiding the company through seamless rebranding phases from Econet Wireless to its current identity.

His career spans journalism, advertising, public relations, and corporate social responsibility, with key roles in organizations like Cadbury Nigeria. Emeka holds a BA (Hons.) in Mass Communications from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he graduated top of his class, and a Postgraduate Diploma in International Public Relations.

A member of professional bodies such as NIPR, IPRA, and APCON, he has honed his skills through global leadership and communications programs.

Currently, Emeka collaborates with teams across Airtel Africa’s 14 markets, championing digital inclusion and educational access for underprivileged children.

His passion for storytelling, sustainability, and strategic communication continues to position Airtel as a transformative force in Africa.

Airtel Africa overtook MTN Nigeria in Q3 2024 to become Nigeria’s second most valuable company, with a market capitalization of N8.10 trillion.

Anthony Chiejina- Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer Dangote Group

Market Cap – N8.15 trillion

Anthony Chiejina is an accomplished communications professional with a rich academic and career background. He earned a B.Sc (Hons) in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos in 1981, graduating with Second Class Upper honors.

He furthered his education with an M.Sc in Industrial Relations & Personnel Management from the same university in 1984, followed by an M.A. in Organizational Analysis & Behaviour from the University of Lancaster, UK, in 1988, and an M.A. in Development Studies from the Institute of Social Studies (ISS) in The Hague, Netherlands, in 1994.

Chiejina’s career spans journalism and corporate communications. He held editorial roles as Associate Editor and Deputy Editor at African Economic Digest in London and African Concord in Lagos before transitioning to banking. He served as Assistant General Manager at Zenith Bank Plc and Deputy General Manager at Oceanic Bank International Plc, where he led corporate communications. Currently, as Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer at Dangote Industries Limited, he drives strategic communication across the Group’s Pan-African operations.

A Salzburg Fellow, Chiejina has received prestigious scholarships and academic honors. He is also a Fellow of the Oxford University Centre of Corporate Reputation and an active member of several professional organizations, including ASPN and the IoD.

As of October 31, 2024, Dangote Cement is Nigeria’s second most valuable company, with a market capitalization of N8.15 trillion.

Note: The personalities featured in this compilation have been carefully selected by a distinguished panel of editors, experts, and analysts at Nairametrics. It is important to note that none of the individuals listed have solicited their inclusion.

While this list aims to be comprehensive, it is by no means exhaustive; numerous other contributors have played significant roles in advancing the marketing and communications sector in Nigeria. This compilation is exclusive to Nairametrics and may be updated periodically to reflect changes and advancements in the field. Feedback will be appreciated.