The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed on a positive note on December 6, 2024, advancing by 96.64 points to settle at 98,210.75.

This represents a modest 0.10% gain, amid increases in both trading volume and market capitalization.

Trading activity saw a significant uptick, with 1 billion shares changing hands—a 43.98% rise compared to the previous trading day.

Market capitalization remained robust, holding steady at N59.5 trillion, supported by 7,220 individual transactions.

Among the top gainers, GOLDBREW led the pack with a 9.98% rise, followed closely by JAPAULGOLD, which surged by 9.30%. SUNUASSUR rounded out the top three with a solid 9.07% increase.

On the downside, ETERNA was the biggest loser, shedding 4.62% of its value, while STERLINGNG followed closely behind with a 4.12% decline.

In terms of trading activity, WEMABANK and FIDELITYBK were the day’s most actively traded stocks, attracting substantial volumes and dominating the market.

Market Summary Current ASI: 98,210.75 points

Previous ASI: 98,114.11 points

Day Change: +0.1%

Year-to-Date Performance: +31.34%

Volume Traded: 1 billion shares

Deals: 7,220 Top 5 gainers GOLDBREW: up 9.98% to N5.40

JAPAULGOLD: up 9.30% to N2.35

SUNUASSUR: up 9.07% to N5.05

SOVRENINS: up 7.69% to N0.84

NSLTECH: up 7.69% to N0.70 Top 5 losers ETERNA: down 4.62% to N22.70

STERLINGNG: down 4.12% to N4.65

PRESTIGE: down 3.85% to N0.75

CONHALLPLC: down 3.85% to N2.50

CHAMPION: down 3.50% to N3.86

Trading Volume:

On December 6, 2024, the Nigerian equities market saw a notable increase in trading volume, rising by 43.98%. A total of 1 billion shares changed hands, a significant jump from the 722 million shares traded in the previous session.

WEMABANK emerged as the day’s most actively traded stock, with a dominant 472.4 million shares exchanged.

FIDELITYBK followed closely, with 251.5 million shares traded, while FCMB recorded 40.1 million shares.

Other key contributors included UBA, which traded 42.2 million shares, and JAPAULGOLD, rounding out the top five with 20.6 million shares.

Trading Value:

In terms of trading value, WEMABANK led the way with a substantial N4.1 billion in transactions.

FIDELITYBK closely followed, with N4.0 billion, indicating strong investor confidence in both stocks.

MTNN and CHAMPION also garnered attention, contributing N2.8 billion and N1.4 billion to the total market value, respectively.

TRANSPOWER rounded out the top five with N975.3 million in trades.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Stocks:

Among the SWOOT stocks—those with market capitalizations exceeding N1 trillion—none experienced any price movement during the session.

However, within the FUGAZ group, which includes FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITH BANK, only ZENITH BANK saw a decline, shedding 0.11%.

On the positive side, ACCESSCORP posted a 3.12% gain, followed by FBNH at 1.35%, UBA at 1.34%, and GTCO at 0.85%.

Outlook:

If the positive momentum seen in individual stocks persists, the index could potentially approach the 99,000 mark and surpass the N60 trillion market capitalization threshold in the near term.

With strong bullish sentiment and continued investor interest across multiple sectors, the Nigerian equities market is poised to maintain its upward trajectory in the coming sessions.