Founder and CEO of UBA Holdings, Tony Elumelu, has finally hosted boys from Chess in Slums at the Heirs Holdings team bonding events on Saturday, 26th November 2022. It was an exceptional day for the children to share their dreams and aspirations with Mr. Elumelu.

Chess in Slums is an NGO dedicated to helping and educating impoverished children in the slums of Lagos, Nigeria through Chess and affordable education. The founder, Tunde Onakoya, challenged Tony Elumelu on April 30th, 2022 to a chess competition with the children.

Sir, are up for a chess match with one of the oshodi boys? @TonyOElumelu 👀 pic.twitter.com/cvDWylOjiB — Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD) April 30, 2022

Mr. Tony Elumelu, the 59-year-old founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the United Bank for Africa group, kindly turned down the offer, stating that he was sure the kids would beat him in the game.

Lool! I’m sure they are very grounded in Chess from their master 😄. I will pass on this one. ✌🏾 https://t.co/m7eCUEs0Au — Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (@TonyOElumelu) May 2, 2022

Mr. Tunde Onakoya, who is also the handler of the Chess In Slums Africa initiative, as well as social media handler, pressed on and continued imploring Elumelu to invite them to UBA Group HQ, and encourage the boys that their dreams are valid and it is possible to do great things from a small place. Tony Elumelu honored the request and invited them to the Heirs Holding team bonding events.

It was great to finally host @Tunde_OD and his brilliant protégés at the @Heirs_Holdings team bonding event. I am very impressed by what he does through @chessinslums. Keep it up! 👍🏾 https://t.co/42bjPLhqb8 pic.twitter.com/KpcHnfAb78 — Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (@TonyOElumelu) November 26, 2022

Impact on young Africans: Tony Elumelu is not a stranger to helping young Africans achieve their dreams. Tony Elumelu Foundation has empowered over 15,847 young Africans and 1.2 million young entrepreneurs.

The objective is to empower women and men across the continent, catalyzing economic growth, driving poverty eradication, and ensuring job creation.