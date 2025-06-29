Nigeria’s luxury hospitality market is growing steadily and quietly with strong investor confidence, regional business travel, and a growing appetite for premium experiences among Africa’s elite.

Despite a drop in overall ranking, Nigeria is now second on the 2024 Hotel Development Index with 7,622 rooms across 50 new hotel projects.

This is driven by the aggressive growth strategies of international brands like Marriott International, Hilton, Radisson Hotel Group, and Leva Hotels, with Lagos leading development and Abuja trailing in project execution.

Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital and most populous city, remains the hotel investment hub, attracting global chains and local entrepreneurs. Its strategic location, international airport, and corporate presence have made it a magnet for luxury hotel development, particularly in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Ikeja. Abuja, the political capital, is stalled in pipeline projects, many of which are still in pre-planning stages.

Against this backdrop, many Nigerian business moguls, foreign investors, and regional conglomerates are behind some of the country’s most expensive hotels.

Here’s a listing in no particular order of fifteen owners redefining Nigeria’s luxury hospitality in 2025.

Owner of Bon Hotels

Room rate/night: N195,000-N500,000 BON Hotels Nigeria is owned and managed by BON Hotels, a South African-based hotel group founded in 2012 by Guy Stehlik, a seasoned hospitality entrepreneur. The company operates, manages, and markets a growing portfolio of hotels, lodges, and resorts across Africa, with presence in Nigeria, South Africa, Namibia, Ethiopia, and Uganda. In Nigeria, the group’s operations fall under BON Hotels International West Africa, led by hospitality veteran Otto Stehlik, who brings extensive regional experience. This West African portfolio reflects the brand’s strategic focus on providing tailored hospitality solutions that blend international standards with local relevance. Founded by a management team with over 100 years of combined industry experience, BON Hotels has earned a reputation for professional hotel management, efficient operations, and guest-centric service across diverse African markets. Room rates at BON Hotels Nigeria range from N195,000 to N500,000, catering to both business and luxury travelers.