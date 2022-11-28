The fire, which razed some parts of the Onitsha market was kept under control and no loss of life was recorded, although, goods worth millions of naira were lost.

The Anambra State Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, has stated that the outbreak razed two blocks of shops at the Kano Street section of the Main Market in Onitsha, Anambra State.

preliminary information: Ikenga disclosed that preliminary information suggests that the cause of the fire was an electrical upsurge from a cosmetics store in the story building.

He added that the police monitoring personnel are still at the scene of the fire incident to ensure continued safety and security.

He advised the public to always turn off their appliances before leaving their homes or offices.

News continues after this ad

Martin Agbili, the state fire chief noted that a distress call was put across to him around 2 a.m. about an outbreak of fire and he immediately deployed his men to the area, adding that they had been trying to quench the fire, which continued to rage.

Martin noted that his men had gone to refill twice in a bid to put out the fire but the team would ensure that the inferno would be put out, no matter how long it would take.

News continues after this ad