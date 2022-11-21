The nation of Norway is open to individuals outside the EU/EEA applying for a residence permit (previously known as a work permit). Depending on your skill level and the kind of work you’ll be doing in Norway, a residence permit is needed.

This permit is for skilled workers, seasonal workers, self-employed persons, or employees in humanitarian, non-profit, or religious organizations.

Norway is a Scandinavian country in Europe with Oslo as its capital. The population is around 5.5 million, and English is the most widely spoken language aside from Norwegian. Other interesting facts are, 98% of the country is powered by hydroelectric power plants, the Nobel Peace Prize happens to be awarded in Oslo and the country is known for skiing, fishing, and hiking.

Most of its populace is gainfully employed. Regardless, Norway has room for skilled workers in different high-demand sectors of its economy. Foreigners who possess these in-demand skills stand a good chance of getting in.

Entry visa for skilled workers

Skilled workers who require a visa to visit Norway may be granted an entry visa in some cases, allowing them to travel to Norway to hand in their application for a residence permit to the police or wait for a response to their application for a residence permit.

This type of visa does not allow you to work in Norway, but it does allow you to stay in the country while the UDI processes your application for a residence permit.

To be granted such a visa, it must be probable that your application for a residence permit for skilled workers will be granted.

However, if you have already been granted a residence permit, you don’t need to apply for an entry visa.

Requirements for entry visas

How to apply for an entry visa

You must apply at a Norwegian embassy. Submit an application for a visitor’s visa, but write in the application that you wish to be granted an entry visa (D visa). If you haven’t already submitted your application for a residence permit, you must now submit all the documents on the checklist for skilled workers. The embassy will take into account your request for an entry visa. But if your application is turned down, you can write the embassy and appeal the decision. Your application will be given another review by the embassy. It will then be sent to the UDI before being approved or rejected.

Check here for more details

Jobs available for foreign nationals:

In-demand jobs available to foreigners

Engineering Jobs

Developer Jobs

IT & Communications Jobs

Teaching Jobs

Driving Jobs

Tourism Jobs

Legal Jobs

Seafood Jobs

Oil and Gas Jobs

Hotel Jobs

Building & Construction Jobs

Nursing & Medical Jobs

Check here for information on the different work categories such as: skilled workers, seasonal workers, exchange programs, vocational training, seafarers, etc

Sites to search for jobs in Norway