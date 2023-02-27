Norway provides internship programs in a variety of fields, including energy, finance, engineering, and others, for both domestic and international students.

Internships have always been an excellent way to gain valuable work experience, develop skills, and network. An internship in Norway for an international student will provide students with an understanding of the Norwegian business climate, work culture, and business practices. It will also increase the chances of getting a job after graduation, which will allow one to obtain a work permit.

Norway provides work permits for those who have secured full-time jobs in various sectors for foreign nationals or international students who have graduated from a Norwegian university, as reported earlier

This article highlights 15 internship programs in Norway, with details on the companies, locations, and benefits of each program.

Equinor International Summer Internship Program

Equinor is a top energy company that offers a 10-week summer internship program for international students in Norway. Interns work on real-world projects related to the energy industry, such as oil and gas production and renewable energy solutions. The internship program is available in cities including Stavanger, Bergen, and Oslo. Interns receive a salary of around NOK 35,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance and travel expenses.

DNB Bank International Internship Program

DNB Bank is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a summer internship program for international students in finance, IT, and marketing. The internship program available in Oslo will provide hands-on experience working on real projects and receiving mentorship from experienced professionals. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 27,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance.

Kongsberg Maritime International Internship Program

Kongsberg Maritime is a global technology firm that provides an international internship program for engineering and related students. Interns gain hands-on experience developing marine technology solutions and working on real-world projects alongside experienced professionals. The internship program is available in cities including Kongsberg, Asker, and Horten. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 30,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance.

Aker Solutions International Internship Program

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry. The company offers an international internship program in engineering, project management, and other fields. Interns work on real projects and receive mentorship from experienced professionals. The internship program is available in locations including Fornebu, Tranby, and Stavanger. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 32,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance.

Telenor International Internship Program

Telenor is a leading telecommunications company that offers an international internship program for students in engineering, IT, and related fields. Interns work on real projects related to network development and digital services, receiving guidance and mentorship from experienced professionals. The internship program is available in Oslo. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 30,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance and transportation subsidies.

Statkraft International Trainee Program

Statkraft is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, offering an international trainee program for recent graduates in fields such as engineering, finance, and marketing. Trainees receive training and work on real projects across various departments, gaining exposure to different areas of the company. The internship program is available in Oslo. Trainees receive a competitive salary of around NOK 45,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance and travel expenses.

Nordea International Internship Program

Nordea is a leading financial services company offering an international internship program for students in various fields, including finance, IT, and data analytics. Interns work on real projects and receive mentorship from experienced professionals. The internship program is available in Oslo. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 30,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance and transportation subsidies.

ABB International Internship Program

ABB is a global technology company that offers an international internship program for students in engineering and other technical fields. Interns work on real projects and receive mentorship from experienced professionals, gaining exposure to different areas of the company. The internship program is available in cities including Oslo, Drammen, and Skien. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 30,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance and travel expenses.

PwC International Internship Program

PwC is a leading provider of professional services, offering an international internship program for students in accounting, audit, tax, and advisory services. Interns work on real projects and receive mentorship from experienced professionals. The internship program is available in cities including Oslo, Bergen, and Stavanger. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 26,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance and transportation subsidies.

Schibsted International Internship Program

Schibsted is a leading media company that offers an international internship program for students in fields such as journalism, digital media, and marketing. Interns work on real projects and receive mentorship from experienced professionals. The internship program is available in Oslo. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 30,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance and travel expenses.

SINTEF International Internship Program

SINTEF is a leading research organization offering an international internship program for students in various fields, including engineering, materials science, and energy. Interns work on real projects and receive mentorship from experienced professionals, gaining exposure to the latest research and development in their field. The internship program is available in cities including Trondheim, Oslo, and Bergen. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 30,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance and travel expenses.

KPMG International Internship Program

KPMG is a leading provider of professional services, offering an international internship program for students in fields such as audit, tax, and advisory services. Interns work on real projects and receive mentorship from experienced professionals. The internship program is available in cities including Oslo, Bergen, and Stavanger. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 26,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance and transportation subsidies.

Accenture International Internship Program

Accenture is a global professional services company, offering an international internship program for students in fields such as consulting, technology, and digital marketing. Interns work on real projects and receive mentorship from experienced professionals. The program is available in cities including Oslo, Stavanger, and Bergen. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 30,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance and transportation subsidies.

DNB Markets International Internship Program

DNB Markets is a leading provider of financial services, offering an international internship program for students in fields such as investment banking, equity research, and corporate finance. Interns work on real projects and receive mentorship from experienced professionals. The internship program is available in Oslo. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 30,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance and transportation subsidies.

Yara International Internship Program

Yara is a global provider of crop nutrition and industrial solutions, offering an international internship program for students in engineering, finance, and other fields. Interns work on real projects and receive mentorship from experienced professionals. The internship program is available in cities including Oslo, Porsgrunn, and Brussels. Interns receive a competitive salary of around NOK 30,000 per month and may also be eligible for benefits such as housing assistance and travel expenses.