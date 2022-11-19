Nigerian based data start-ups, 10Alytics and Mustard Insights’, will be hosting another edition of their Data Analytics Hackathon.The objective of the Hackathon is to enable data science enthusiasts in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, compete with other leading data scientists and machine learning experts worldwide.

Since the inception of the Hackathon, over 1500 data afficionados have registered as participants, with 8 emerging as winners of cash prizes and many others winning internship and full time job opportunities with leading companies in Nigeria and the diaspora. Participants will be required to solve real-life problems by analysing complex case studies, creating visualizations, and presenting their entries to a panel of judges.

The December edition of the Hackathon is set to welcome over 5,000 data experts and professionals in Nigeria and across Africa, who are willing to leverage their skills in birthing solutions to aid the attainment of key UN Sustainable Development Goals and assist in resolving global challenges.

Participants at the Hackathon can use any analysis and visualisation tools of their choice including but not limited to: Python, Power BI, Excel, and Tableau to provide solutions to the case study provided during the competition.

The Hackathon is set to take place simultaneously on the Zoom and YouTube Live platforms on the 3rd and 4th of December 2022.

All selected participants will be sent an email a week ahead of the Hackathon with

further competition briefing.

The 48-hour hackathon is set to take the following process:

December 3rd, 2022 – The competition goes live on the 3rd of December 2022 where participants will be hosted for a zoom session.

The case study will be presented to all eligible participants at the live session, and all solution entries will be received and carefully reviewed by the judges. From the entries, there will be a list of the Top 10 who will make it to the final presentation rounds.

December 4th, 2022 – The Top 10 finalists perform additional reviews and analysis and make their presentations on a live session where the top 5 are selected as winners of the Hackathon.

Eligible submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges selected by the sponsors. Evaluations will be based on an equally weighted criteria covering: a clear understanding of the problem, the quality of insights derived, the solutions and recommendations made, as well as the level enthusiasm and presentation of findings to the panel of judges.

About the Sponsors

10Alytics is an Ed-tech and data strategy firm aimed at building capacity and understanding of big data to enable their clients achieve insightful decision making. To achieve this, they tailor their services to both individuals and corporate bodies. Currently they have trained over 15000+ individuals across the world and provided data services to over 50 companies across Africa and Europe. Visit their website here.

Mustard Insights is a data-tech start-up, seeking to democratize data by building the largest repository of African data across a diverse range of sectors. Its objective is to derive value from Africa’s vast and largely unstructured data in a bid to solve multi-sectoral challenges.