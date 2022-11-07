Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has sworn in members of the Election Petition Tribunal ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The newly sworn-in members took their oath of office on Monday in Abuja at the Andrews Obaseki Auditorium of the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

Members of the tribunal, which consists of over 300 were set up ahead of the general elections in February 2023.

The election Petition Tribunal is usually set up ahead of elections to adjudicate over petitions that may arise in the conduct of an election.

No room for judicial recklessness: Justice Ariwoola admonished members of the tribunal to handle their tasks with utmost seriousness as he will not tolerate any form of judicial recklessness.

News continues after this ad

A case management system has also been compiled by the Court of Appeal to serve as a guide in areas of conflicting rulings by the tribunals.

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the president of the appellate court, who was also present at the event, urged the newly sworn-in members to abide by the law in the discharge of their duties.

News continues after this ad

She also urged them to be in control of their thoughts as the nature of the assignment might give room for temptation.