The House of Representatives has passed a bill for an upward review of the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in the country, with the Chief Justice of Nigeria expected to earn at least N5.39 million as total monthly basic salary and regular allowances.

The bill which passed through the Third Reading in the lower chamber on Wednesday, seeks to amend Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act, No. 6, 2002 (as amended) by deleting Section 2(b), Part II of the Schedule to the Act and any other provisions relating to Judicial Office Holders.

Breakdown of the emoluments for judicial officers

According to a breakdown of the bill which was presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) is entitled to N13.46 million annual basic salary or N1.12 million monthly basic salary.

The CJN, by the provisions of the bill, is also entitled to N51.16 million annual regular allowances or N4.26 million monthly regular allowances, bringing the total earnings for the nation’s number one law officer to about N5.39 million per month.

The CJN is also entitled to non-regular allowances of N6.73 million Leave Allowance (when applicable), N142,500 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $2,000 estacode (per night), N80,78 million severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure) and N53.85 million as motor vehicle loan (to be repaid before expiration of tenure), while Professional Development Assistant is to be paid from the NJC pool.

Other justices of the Supreme Court are entitled to N9. 91 million annual basic salary or N826,116.19 monthly salary. Each of them is also entitled to N50. 56 million annual regular allowances or N4.21 million monthly regular allowances.

The bill also showed that each of them is also entitled to non-regular allowances of N9.91 million rent (annually), N4,96 million Leave Allowance (when applicable), N100,000 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $1,300 estacode (per night); N29.74 million severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure), N29.74 million furniture allowance and N39.65 million as motor vehicle loan (to be repaid before expiration of tenure), while Professional Development Assistant is to be paid from the NJC pool.

Utilities and security are to be provided via tax-deferred payments.

Meanwhile, the President of the Court of Appeal is entitled to N9. 91 million annual basic salary or N826,116 per month.

“He/She is also entitled to N52,54 million annual regular allowances or N4.48 million monthly regular allowances.

The bill proposes,

“He/She is also entitled to non-regular allowances of N9 91m rent (annually); N4.96 million Leave Allowance (when applicable), N100,000 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $1,300 estacode (per night); N29.74 million severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure), N29,74m furniture Allowance and N39,65 million as motor vehicle loan (to be repaid before expiration of tenure), while Professional Development Assistant is to be paid from the NJC pool.’’

If passed and signed into law, each of the Justices of the Court of Appeal will earn N7.99 million annual basic salary or N665,475 monthly salary.

Each of them would be entitled to N44.72 million annual regular allowances or N3.73 million monthly regular allowances.

They are also entitled each to non-regular allowances of N7.99 million rent (annually); N3,99 million Leave Allowance (when applicable), N85,500 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $1,100 estacode (per night); N23,96 million severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure); N23.96m Furniture Allowance and N31.94 million as motor vehicle loan (to be repaid before expiration of tenure), while Professional Development Assistant is to be paid from the NJC pool.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge FCT High Court, Grand Khadi FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, Resident FCT Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Judge State High Court, Grand Kadi State Sharia Court of Appeal and President State Customary Court of Appeal are all entitled to the same salaries, allowances and fringe benefits.

Each of the Justices of the Court of Appeal is entitled to N7.99 million annual basic salary or N665,475 monthly salary.

Each of them is also entitled to N42.32 million annual regular allowances or N3.52 million monthly regular allowances.

Each of them is also entitled to non-regular allowances of N799 million rent (annually); N3.99 million Leave Allowance (when applicable), N85,500 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $1,100 estacode (per night); N23,96 million severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure); N23,96 million Furniture Allowance and N31. 94 million motor vehicle loan (to be repaid before the expiration of tenure), while Professional Development Assistant is to be paid from the NJC pool.

Utilities and security are to be provided (TDP).

Federal High court judges to earn N3.67 million monthly

Also, judges of the Federal High Court, National Industrial Court, FCT High Court, FCT Customary Court of Appeal, State High Court, State Customary Court of Appeal, Kadis FCT Sharia Court of Appeal and Kadis State Sharia Court of Appeal are entitled to the same salaries, allowances and fringe benefits.

Each of them is entitled to N7.22 million annual basic salary or N601,880 monthly salary.

Each of them is also entitled to N36,84 million annual regular allowances, or N3.07 million monthly regular allowances.

Each of them is entitled to non-regular allowances of N7. 22 million rent (annually); N3.61 million Leave Allowance (when applicable), N57,000 Duty Tour Allowance (per night); $600 estacode (per night); N21. 68 million severance gratuity (after successful completion of tenure); N21,68 million Furniture Allowance and N28.89 million motor vehicle loan (to be repaid before the expiration of tenure), while Professional Development Assistant is to be paid from the NJC pool.