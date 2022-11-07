Twitter owner Elon Musk has reeled out a new set of rules regarding the ownership of parody accounts on the platform.

According to him, any Twitter handle engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be suspended permanently.

In addition, he said any verified user who changes their name on Twitter will automatically lose their verification badge without warning.

The new rules come amidst the introduction of $8 per month charges for verification and other premium experience on Twitter.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended. Previously, we issued a warning before the suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.”

Musk on a mission: The billionaire who recently changed his Twitter bio to ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator’ said his mission is to make the platform the most accurate source of information about the world.

News continues after this ad

While noting that widespread verification will democratize journalism and empower the voice of the people, Musk said the new rule is a condition for signing up for Twitter Blue.

“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk. Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark,” Musk said.

Staff recall at Twitter: In another development, several reports are suggesting that Twitter is reaching out to some former employees to come back after it engaged in a mass layoff last week. The company’s new owner Elon Musk laid off 3,700 people from Twitter — almost half of its staff — after he completed the takeover.

News continues after this ad

A Bloomberg report cited sources saying that the company asked some workers to return as they were laid off “by mistake.” It also noted it was calling some other employees back as they were critical for building features for the platform Musk envisions.