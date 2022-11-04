The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited was set up to fast track Power Infrastructure development with a mandate to manage Power Projects under the Nigerian Government’s National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) scheme national.

Currently, we manage 10 Power Plants, out of which eight are fully operational with a cumulative capacity of over 4000 Megawatts, while the remaining 2 Power Plants are to be completed soon.

About 1200MW of generated energy is transmitted to The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry or, simply put, “End Users.” This implies that about 2800MW is stranded at the various Power Plants.

This informs the need to wheel the stranded Power to users who need electricity and who utilize at-least 2MW of electricity every month through the Eligible Customer Framework.

Before 2017, the process flow for the sale of energy is from the power generating companies to a bulk purchaser known as Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC. (NBET) to distribution companies known as THE DISCOs and then to the end user. However, on 17th of November 2017, the federal government, through the Minister of Power, declared the Eligible Customer Framework. This means willing buyers can now meet the willing seller.

NDPHC currently has successfully signed and connected 4 Eligible Customers (3 local and 1 international) and a tripartite Power Purchase Agreement with Three Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

This Program managed and supervised by the commercial department of NDPHC whose mandate is to generate revenue for the company, will be designed to ensure that people and organizations who need at least 2MW of Power are connected through this initiative.

To subscribe to this program as a prospective buyer, you must meet the following criteria:

Buyer must be able to consume a minimum average of 2MW of energy per month. The buyer should either be a new customer in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry who has never been connected to the grid or the vendor must have obtained a letter of non-indebtedness from its DISCO Have the capacity and willingness to raise a bank guarantee worth 3 months of chargeable energy Buyer should be registered as a market participant or willing to register as a market participant Sign a Power Purchase Agreement

To subscribe to the Eligible Customer Program, pick up your phone and call 01-4548551 or send us a mail at commerciaetl@ndphc.n

Do not miss this fantastic opportunity to enjoy an uninterrupted Power Supply.

