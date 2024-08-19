President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

This announcement was made in a statement released on Monday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The newly appointed team comprises seven members with the following designations: Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (Generation), Executive Director (Networks), Executive Director (Corporate Services), Executive Director (Finance & Accounts), Executive Director (Strategy & Commercial), and Executive Director (Legal Services).

The statement emphasized that President Tinubu expects the new management team to leverage their expertise and experience to fulfill NDPHC’s mandate of effectively managing the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP).

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC),” the statement read in part.

It added, “The President expects the new members of the management of the company to deploy their expertise and experience to drive NDPHC’s mandate of effectively managing the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP).”

The newly appointed NDPHC management team and their roles

The new members of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) management team are as follows:

Engineer Jennifer Adighije – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Engineer Abdullahi Kassim – Executive Director (Generation)

Engineer Bello Babayo Bello – Executive Director (Networks)

Mr. Emmanuel Umeoji – Executive Director (Corporate Services)

Mr. Omololu Agoro – Executive Director (Finance & Accounts)

Engineer Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama – Executive Director (Strategy & Commercial)

Barrister Steven Andzenge – Executive Director (Legal Services)

Brief profile of the newly appointed NDPHC Managing Director

The statement also provided a brief profile of the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Ms. Jennifer Adighije.

Ms. Adighije is a seasoned engineer with extensive experience and expertise across various management functions in both the private and public sectors. Her professional background showcases her strong competencies in engineering and leadership roles, making her a valuable asset to the organization.

She holds a master’s degree in Wireless Networks & Telecommunications from Queen Mary University of London, UK, which has equipped her with advanced knowledge in the field of telecommunications and network systems.

Additionally, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, providing her with a solid foundation in engineering principles and practices.

Ms. Adighije’s academic qualifications, combined with her professional experience, position her well to lead NDPHC in achieving its strategic objectives.