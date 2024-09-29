The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has announced that Egbema Power Station with about 375 megawatts (MW) capacity in Imo State is expected to be completed by 2025.

The managing director of NDPHC, Jenifer Adighije, said this during a inspection of the facility in Ohaji-Egbama local government area, Imo State.

Adighije stated that once completed, the power plant will boost energy capacity by enhancing transmission to the national grid, ensuring the delivery of reliable and affordable electricity to vulnerable Nigerians.

“We are here to engage with them. We are here to provide them with all the supports and the enablement that will ensure that they will be able to meet the project timeline. We are looking at completion sometimes in 2027.

“By this project, we will be able to complete significantly to the grid capacity. By the project we are able to align with the vision of Mr. President to ensure that we scale our energy capacity to be able to provide energy inclusion, bridging the access gap of vulnerable Nigerians in underserved communities,” Adighije said.

More Insights

The Managing Director further expressed satisfaction with the progress at the power plant, stating that once the project is completed, it will significantly enhance capacity in line with President Tinubu’s vision to scale energy production.

During a technical session, Adigjije urged the company responsible for the project to expedite efforts to ensure timely delivery.

Highlighting the dynamic nature of the power sector, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company reiterated its readiness to collaborate with state governments to provide affordable electricity for Nigerians.

What you should know

The Egbema Power Station is one of the ten power plants under its Nigerian National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) which were conceived in 2004 during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

Also in 2004, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) was incorporated as a limited liability company to serve as the legal vehicle to hold the NIPP assets.

These power plants which are operated by the NDPHC were initially funded from the Federation Account, as well as the Excess Crude Account, belonging to all the states and the Federal Government.

The plant was built by Rockson Engineering Company Limited, and Steag West Africa Limited with a capacity of 375MW to 380MW. It was initially commissioned in 2017.