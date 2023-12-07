The NDPHC, and Fenchurch Power have signed a 150MW power supply deal for Ondo, and Delta states.

The agreement was signed at the NDPHC head office in Abuja between Mr. Olufemi Bakare; the Executive Vice Chairman of Faiza Utilities Limited; Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NDPHC; and Mr. Deolu Ijose, the CEO of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

Energy company, Fenchurch Power, has signed a 150 MW offtake framework agreement with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), and Faiza Utilities Limited.

This deal is expected to make a real difference in how power is supplied and distributed in Ondo, Edo, and Delta states. Thisday reports that the initial geographical areas of focus under the agreement include the following:

Ilaje, Okitipupa, Igbokoda, and Irele local governments in Ondo State

The Chinese Industrial Cluster, Benin bypass, Edo state

The Useluku-Umunede axis around Asaba, Delta state.

The main goal of the collaboration, according to a statement from the group, is to make the distribution network stronger, especially in the final stages before electricity reaches people’s homes.

This will make it easier to supply power efficiently from NDPHC’s Ogorode Independent Power Project to BEDC’s customers.

The project has an additional goal of making things work better and providing more electricity to those regions by the second quarter of 2024 (Q2/2024).

The Executive Vice Chairman of Faiza Utilities Limited, Mr. Olufemi Bakare, said the deal is a game-changer and emphasized that once it’s up and running, it’ll bring a significant boost to how much power is available in those areas.”

He said:

“This agreement represents a transformative step towards ensuring reliable and sustainable power distribution in key regions of Nigeria. By leveraging the strengths of our collective expertise, we are poised to deliver significant improvements in energy access and economic development.”

The government, working together with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), has made a promise to supply electricity to areas where many businesses operate across the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima mentioned in October that the Federal Government and NDPHC are determined to find more cost-effective ways to generate electricity specifically for these industrial clusters.

Nigeria has been facing a challenge in meeting the demand for electricity because the network that carries electricity across the country, called the transmission network, isn’t strong enough to handle all the power generated.

Because of this, people have had to rely on other sources of electricity like diesel and petrol generators. More recently, some have been turning to solar-based mini-grids or solar home systems as alternatives to cope with this shortage.