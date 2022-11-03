The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sworn in 19 newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Thursday at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

While swearing them in, The chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, urged them not to compromise the integrity of the commission.

The newly sworn in RECs include Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa); Obo Effanga (Cross River); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun); and Professor Samuel Egwu (Kogi).

Others are Onyeka Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto); Professor Ayobami Salami (Oyo); Zango Abdu (Katsina); Queen Agwu (Ebonyi); and Agundu Tersoo (Benue); Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Yahaya Ibrahim, a professor, (Kaduna); Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Garki (FCT); Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Professor Uzochukwu Chijioke (Anambra); and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).

Buhari had nominated the RECs: President Muhammad Buhari sent the names of the 19 nominees to the senate for confirmation.

On October 5, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Senate has confirmed the 19 nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The nominees were confirmed following the overruling of petitions against some of the nominees on Wednesday during plenary.