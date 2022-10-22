When was the last time you read a good book? It will benefit you immensely to make reading a habit. One book a month, perhaps? That’s fairly reasonable. Fifteen minutes a day would do nicely. In a month, you would have spent more than seven hours reading. I’d call that a commendable achievement.

Of course, you may say that you don’t have the time. That’s the prevalent pretext. But how often do you miss meals? So why feed your body and neglect your mind? If you are unavoidably engaged, you surely can manage five to ten minutes a day.

When you open a book, you get to dive into a refreshing pool of experiences that can do the following: call out to a part of you that’s been inert for a long time and open your eyes to possibilities you never could have imagined or unlocked on your own.

Reading makes you a better person than you already are. It enlightens you, improves your attention span, makes you observant, and increases your capacity to tolerate antithetical views without necessarily accepting them.

You may begin to discern realities that previously eluded you. You become more composed and also empathetic as your level of thinking expands.

That being said, there are 6 books that I would like to put forward today. Three of them are fairly popular and you may have read them. These books will help you gain some fresh perspective and shape a gratifying life for yourself.

1. Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less

Greg McKeown threw open the doors to achieving greater career satisfaction, wellness, and sustainable living. In these modern times, so many people are desperately overwhelmed and inefficient in their undertakings because they lack priority and clarity of purpose. In a bid to do it all and have it all, they end up disappointing both themselves and those who place their faith in them.

Essentialism talks about what it takes to stop diffusing your energy and precious resources. Learn how to get satisfactory and long-lasting results by channelling all you’ve got toward the things that matter. This book is a must-read for one and all.

2. The 50th Law

This is a good one. Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent, the rapper, actor, and business mogul, collaborates with the world-acclaimed author of The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene, to publish this insightful piece of literature.

The 50th Law breaks down how you can come out on top in the face of fear and seemingly insurmountable challenges.

If you battle insecurities, constantly overthink and overanalyze, never take prompt action, and hold tightly to your comfort zone, then this book is for you.

3. The Mafia Manager

The Mafia Manager: A Guide to the Corporate Machiavelli is a book by “V.” This author artfully marries the Mafia way of life to sound business strategies and personal relationship navigation techniques that can easily be applied by anyone who cares enough to try. This is a book for aspiring leaders and for those who want to take charge of their lives.

4. Mastery

This is yet another masterpiece by Robert Greene, Mastery is the fifth book in the author’s body of work. The reader takes a journey through history to discover how outstandingly successful figures such as Charles Darwin, Leonardo Da Vinci, and Henry Forde made their way from being unremarkable everyday people to top dogs whose names now linger forever in the annals of time.

This book will show you how to gain mastery in your chosen endeavour and soon set you on your way to becoming a high-achieving individual.

5. Rich Dad Poor Dad

Ah! This a popular one, a timeless best-seller by Robert T. Kiyosaki. It explores what rich people teach their kids about money that the poor always fail to.

Robert Kiyosaki tells about his life growing up with two father figures: His biological dad (the poor dad) and then his best friend’s dad (the rich dad). He talks about the impact they both made in his life and how he came to grow into the success story he is today.

6. The Richest Man in Babylon

This is one book I love so much and will forever recommend. George S. Clason exhaustively discloses the golden strategies for wealth creation, accumulation, and retention.

If there’s a book on financial literacy anyone should read and read again, this one should be at the top of the list.

In my honest opinion, TRMIB is a must-read for everyone from age 6 to retirement age. Although the book was first published in 1926, it remains highly relevant and engaging in its practical teachings and creative deliverance.

Bonus Book: Since you’ve come this far, I’ll leave you with an additional suggested reading: Secrets of the Millionaire Mind: Mastering the Inner Game of Wealth, by T. Harv Eker. It’s a brilliant book that’ll awaken you from your oblivious mental slumber.