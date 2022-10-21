The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 15 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.15% to close at 44,396.73 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N35.14 billion to close at N24.182 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 3.93%. The stock market has advanced by 1,680.29 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization closed positive, driven by changes in BUACEMENT at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as ACADEMY led 16 gainers, and 15 Losers topped by NEM at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Insurance and Banking indices down by 3.48% and 0.35% respectively while NGX Consumer Goods and Industrial indices grew by 0.15% and 0.77%, and NGX Oil and Gas remained unchanged.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 44,396.73 points

Previous ASI: 44,332.21 points

% Day Change: 0.15%

% Y-t-D: 3.93%

Market Cap (N): 24.181 trillion

Volume: 95,183,857

Value (N): 1.88 billion

Deals: 2,888

NGX Top ASI gainers

ACADEMY up + 9.77 % to close at N 1.46

STERLNBANK up + 3.95 % to close at N 1.58

CHAMS up + 3.85 % to close at N 0.27

MBENEFIT up + 3.57 % to close at N 0.29

TRANSCORP up + 2.83 % to close at N 1.09

NGX Top ASI losers

NEM down – 9.98% to close at N4.42

ROYALEX down – 9.78 % to close at N0.83

MORISON down – 9.59 % to close at N1.98

SOVRENINS down – 7.14 % to close at N0.26

WAPIC down – 5.56 % to close at N0.34

Top 3 by Volume

FIDELITYBK – 26,591,752

ZENITHBANK – 10,767,051

GTCO – 8,238,735

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N 978,827,920.20

ZENITHBANK – N 215,436,732.85

NGXGROUP – N 122,486,292.00