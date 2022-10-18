It is a very troublesome time within the cryptocurrency industry. The ongoing bear market has successfully strained day-to-day activities within the industry and continues to cause all manners of havoc for crypto regulars. Within the bear market, industry-leading altcoins, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), have been the biggest losers. Bitcoin (BTC), in particular, has fallen below the physiological $20,000 mark on more than one occasion, a feat that previous bear markets have never managed. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues to dip in the market, it is the perfect opportunity for crypto investors to consider other altcoins and undiscovered gems.

Binance Coin (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Moshnake Token (MSH) are three altcoins looking promising in the market at the moment. Moshnake Token (MSH), in particular, has been the subject of interest and excitement within the industry for some time and is one of the most highly anticipated cryptocurrencies this year. The token plays an integral role in the upcoming Moshnake crypto gaming platform. It features several use cases and real-life applications that could see it become a valuable asset within the industry in no time.

Along with Binance Coin (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC), Moshnake Token (MSH) is among the hottest and most promising cryptocurrencies within the industry. We examine what makes these three special and why they would be fantastic investment options below.

Binance Coin (BNB)

The Binance Coin (BNB) is the cryptocurrency of the platform Binance, a popular centralized exchange protocol within the cryptocurrency industry. It is an Ethereum (ETH) based ERC-20 token that facilitates several crypto-related activities, such as network governance, payments, and all manners of interaction between users. Binance Coin (BNB) also grants exclusive benefits to its holders, such as a 6.25 trading fee discount.

Binance Coin (BNB) is a favourite among traders in the industry for several reasons. One of these reasons is that it does not create dust. Dust is created when the trading fee is taken from a trade involving an indivisible coin such as NEO. Binance Coin (BNB) is available on several top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance, Coinbase, and FTX.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is best described as a well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum (ETH) scaling and infrastructure development. It is a platform that enables the creation of optimistic rollup chains, ZK rollup chains, stand-alone chains or any other kind of infra required by the developer. Polygon (MATIC) has extremely impressive features, such as the capacity to achieve up to 65,000 transactions per second (tps) on a single side chain.

Its native cryptocurrency, MATIC, incentivizes its ecosystem and facilitates several crypto-related operations. MATIC is a highly sought-after token available on crypto platforms like Binance and Coinbase Pro.

Moshnake Token (MSH)

Moshnake Token (MSH) is an upcoming BNB Smart Chain (BNB) based gaming coin that has become the subject of interest and excitement within the industry. The token plays an integral role in the Moshnake crypto gaming platform’s ecosystem and features various use cases and real-life applications that can see it become a valuable asset in the ongoing bear market. With low transaction fees and fast confirmation times, Moshnake Token (MSH) is an ideal token for all sorts of interactions between crypto regulars like traders in the industry.

The token is fast approaching its presale when it will be available for purchase by the general public. Its team will release more details before then. For more information on the Moshnake Token (MSH), click here.

Moshnake:

Website: https://moshnake.io

Telegram: https://t.me/MoshnakeOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/moshnakeToken