The world DeFi is a ruthless place where every project is waiting to front-run your precious position at the top since there is not enough space for everyone to enjoy under the sun.

To the general misconception, decentralized finances are dominated not only by the Ethereum blockchain, albeit it is undoubtedly the most fierce force within this domain.

Indeed, the growing adoption of Web 3.0 led to a mad race of which project can build the fastest blockchain without compromising the holiest tenet of all – decentralization. In today’s editorial, we will look into three projects, Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), to see how they approach the world of DeFi and what role they occupy within it. Let’s dig in.

Avalanche Of DeFi Wonders

Avalanche is an open-source platform tailored explicitly for launching DeFi applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable ecosystem with very high scalability. Unlike Ethereum or Solana, it is a combination of three different blockchains, each with its specialized use case.

Since Avalanche employs smart contract functionality to run decentralized applications (dApps) on its network, it aims to create better blockchain interoperably than any other network by integrating many decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems under its umbrella.

The platform’s native token, AVAX, powers transactions in its ecosystem and serves as the means to distribute rewards and facilitate network transactions by paying fees. Avalanche’s superior ability to scale compared to other DeFi protocols may lead to securing the crypto Olympus of decentralized finances in the long run.

Polygon Of DeFi Opportunities

Unlike Avalanche, which attempts to dethrone Ethereum, Polygon promotes itself as a solution that improves some of the clunkier aspects of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Ethereum has always been heavily focused on the elements of security and decentralization at the expense of scalability, thus making transactions rather expensive.

This is where Polygon shines, focusing on providing faster transaction speeds and lower costs than Ethereum. Compared to Avalanche and Ethereum, which both are layer 1 blockchains, Polygon is a layer 2 blockchain that helps Ethereum with scalability.

Contrary to the general belief, it does not try to duplicate Ethereum’s functionality but aims to improve transaction speed and lower costs for developers. While experts anticipate that after Ethereum’s Merge, its network transactions per second would increase, Polygon should still attract developers to build DeFi applications.

Go Big With DeFi Eyes Coin

Despite being the new kid on the crypto block, Big Eyes Coin has entered the DeFi gold rush with style. This project delivers decentralized finance-related services compared to Avalanche and Polygon, which concentrate on building different layers of DeFi. To ensure smooth sailing for its users, this project created a DeFi Big Eyes Ecosystem with a nice twist to it.

There will be no taxes, meaning no costs for Big Eyes Swap, where swapping or transferring crypto will be completely free. And while at the time of writing, the realm of DeFi has not been doing great in comparison to its gaming counterpart GameFi, there is no reason not to believe that it will not get back on the saddle. Be sure to check this project out, and happy trading!

