On Tuesday, October 4, the National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) confirmed the fire incident that occurred at the Akaso wells 14 and 4T wellheads in Akuku Toru, Abonema of Rivers state. The oil wells are operated by Eroton Exploration and Production Limited.

The two oil wells operated by the Lagos-based firm caught fire on Monday and were still burning on Tuesday after action steps were taken to extinguish the fire.

According to the Director-General of NOSDRA, Mr. Idris Musa said that the twin incidents occurred at Akaso Wells 14 and 4T Wellheads in Rivers on Monday. Eroton dispatched its emergency response team to the scene, following the incident.

Eroton has reportedly mobilized a vendor, scheduled to arrive at the incident location on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to extinguish the raging fire from the wells with supervision from NOSDRA.

Speaking on the incident on Tuesday, Mr. Musa said; “An illegal boat was observed at the location, which was suspected to be engaged in oil theft. The boat has been completely burnt but the fire on the boat has been extinguished. The two wells are, however, still on fire until the vendor arrives to extinguish it.”

In June 2019, the Polobubo-Tsekelewu community in the Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State raised the alarm that a fire outbreak at a Chevron Nigeria Limited-operated oil wellhead at Ikpalapkala-Bou (Ojumale) oil wellhead had been raging since April 18, 2019. That is for over two months.



As of January 2021, Ororo-1 Well in Chevron’s operated Oil Mining Lease (OML) 95 in Ondo State following a blowout from Grace-1 HWU, a Hydraulic Workover rig, was still burning eight months after.

Environmentalist, Chris P Nwachukwu told Nairametrics that the protection of the environment should be crucial to the government and stakeholders. He called on all stakeholders to be responsible and to curb activities that could lead to environmental damage. He commended the government on the climate change act. He says; The Climate Change Act requires all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government; and public and private enterprises in Nigeria to develop and implement mechanisms geared toward fostering low carbon emission, environmentally sustainable, and climate-resilient society. That is a plus.”

