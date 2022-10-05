In a statement sent to Nairametrics, the Global Environment Facility (GEF) said it is expected that the Africa mini-grids project, which was launched by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) will extend beyond the Buhari administration.

According to Jonah Stanley, the director of GEF operational focal point in Nigeria, the GEF supports the AMP by the REA because it is a well-conceived project. He says; “It is hoped that the project will outlive the life of the present administration even as the general elections will be conducted early next year. The AMP is of enormous benefit to Nigerians as it will improve the energy ecosystem when completed.”

Background

On September 29, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) officially launched the Africa Minigrids Program (AMP). The AMP is a four-year project funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria.

The AMP will support access to clean energy by increasing the financial viability, and promoting scaled-up commercial investment in renewable energy mini-grids, with a focus on cost-reduction levers and innovative business models.

The administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, Achim Steiner has also commended the REA for launching the AMP in Nigeria.

During the launch, the managing director/chief executive officer of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad disclosed that the AMP will serve as another catalyst for improved access to sustainable energy and equitable and inclusive impact on livelihoods by unlocking agricultural value addition opportunities from electrification.

He said; “This sectoral approach is in line with the agency’s focus on programmes to advance the electrification targets and broader social and economic development objectives of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The executive director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF) at the REA, Dr. Sanusi Ohiare said, “To enhance the viability of mini-grids and the impact of electrification, the programme will deploy pilot mini-grids to achieve the electrification of rural communities and agricultural value chains and establish the most appropriate solutions and business models while amplifying the knowledge gained to catalyze private investment.”

Mr. hyaMohamed Ya, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria mentioned that the UNDP is delighted with the launch of the Africa Minigrids Program national project in Nigeria with the Rural Electrification Agency as the project’s implementing partner. He said, “Access to reliable, sustainable, affordable energy is a catalyst to socio-economic development, and in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).” He further added that “by scaling up solutions such as renewable energy mini-grids, we will be able to close the energy access gap and unlock opportunities for people in Nigeria and across the region.”

Bottomline

The AMP will contribute to the promotion of affordable and clean energy, climate action, and gender equality with an estimate of 70,063 direct project beneficiaries out of which 34,559 are women. REA says the lifetime global environmental benefit is estimated at 74.2 kilotons of CO2 emissions (ktCO2e).