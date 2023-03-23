Key Highlights

Nigeria recorded over 2,056 cases of fire incidents with a loss of over N1 trillion of properties in 2022, according to the Nigerian Government. The increase in fire incidents is attributed to population growth, unstable electricity, negligence, and illegal electrical connections.

The Nigerian Army has also suffered from the increase in fire incidents, with damage to property and endangerment of personnel and their families in barracks and cantonments. Sensitization on fire prevention and management is needed in all military barracks to reduce the incidence of fire.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) blamed the rising rate of fire incidents in markets across Nigeria on extremely dry weather before the rainy season. NEMA urged Nigerians to leverage insurance companies to safeguard and protect their properties and businesses as a form of risk transfer in case of fire. Creating awareness and developing a culture of safety and resilience is the best way to prevent fire incidents.

N1 trillion

“Available data indicated that domestic fire accounted for over 41 percent of the total number of fire incidents in neighboring Ghana.

“The seminar was part of the yearly calendar of the Army to engage barracks communities on fire prevention” he added.

Increase in fire

He added that there has been an increase in fire due to population growth, unstable electricity, negligence, and illegal electrical connections, among others, adding that the Nigerian Army, has also suffered from the fire increases.

Lagbaja noted that the fire incidents damaged its property and endangered the lives of the personnel and their families in barracks and cantonments, which also leads to the loss of critical operational assets.

“On January 24, 2021, the Depot Nigerian Army in Zaria was engulfed in fire destroying 15 blocks.

“Several officers and soldiers accommodations, as well as critical military assets within barracks, cantonments, and military facilities in the Division’s Area of Responsibility, were destroyed by fire in recent times.”

He urged the need to sustain sensitization on fire prevention and management in all military barracks, by holding sensitization campaigns on fire prevention and management and setting up committees in all formations and units to drive the campaign.

Other causes of Fire

Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier this month, that The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) blamed the rising rate of fire incidents in markets across the country, on the extremely dry weather before the rainy season.

According to the NEMA DG, Mr. Mustapha Ahmed, the agency went ahead to also urge Nigerians to leverage insurance companies, as a means of safeguarding and protecting their properties and businesses and also as a form of risk transfer in case of a fire.

Mustapha Ahmed stated that fire, like any other disaster, has been part of human existence, but the frequency and impacts of this in recent weeks have necessitated a serious concern and call for action by all stakeholders, adding:

“In December last year, I had the cause to alert the public to the dangers of fire disasters during the dry season.

“As with the onset of the dry season, the present onset of the rainy season is also characterized by typical windstorms that easily propagate combustible matter in form of dry vegetation and agricultural wastes.

.“The best firefighting technique is prevention. The best way to prevent a fire is to create awareness and develop a culture of safety and resilience among authorities, communities, and individual members of the public.”