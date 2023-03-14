The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has blamed the rising rate of fire incidents in markets across the country on the extremely dry weather before the rainy season.

The agency also urged that Nigerians should leverage insurance companies to safeguard and protect their properties and businesses as a form of risk transfer in case of fire.

This was disclosed in a statement by NEMA DG, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, over rising fire incidents in some communities and markets nationwide recently.

Dry season: Mustapha Ahmed stated that fire, like any other disaster, has been part of human existence, but the frequency and impacts of this in recent weeks have necessitated a serious concern and call for action by all stakeholders, adding:

“In December last year, I had the cause to alert the public to the dangers of fire disasters during the dry season.

“As with the onset of the dry season, the present onset of the rainy season is also characterised by typical windstorms that easily propagate combustible matter in form of dry vegetation and agricultural wastes.

.“The best firefighting technique is prevention. The best way to prevent a fire is to create awareness and develop a culture of safety and resilience among authorities, communities and individual members of the public.”

Preventive measures: He added that emergency agencies and media should help spread awareness and prepare Nigerians with the necessary response needed, including insurance, stating:

“Efforts should aim at measures and procedures for averting fire outbreaks, early detection and timely response to save lives and minimise damage and economic losses.

“All hands must be on deck to reduce fire disasters and all associated human and material losses across Nigeria.

“Government agencies, corporate organisations, private businesses and individuals should endeavour to leverage insurance companies to safeguard and protect their property and businesses as a form of risk transfer in case of fire.”

In case you missed it: Nairametrics earlier reported that the Nigerian Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), earlier warned Nigerians to expect severe flooding in 2023.

The NEMA chief said Nigeria will witness severe flooding this year citing predictions from relevant agencies.

He added there had been seasonal climate predictions and annual flood outlooks by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), adding that the flood disaster in 2022 was a learning experience, and NEMA would also spread early warning messages to states and Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).