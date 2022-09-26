Reports reaching Nairametrics indicate the national grid has collapsed leading to widespread blackout across the country.

Although the cause of the grid collapse appears unknown, reports from several handles of electricity distribution companies suggest there is a grid collapse.

Available reports also suggest the grid collapsed at precisely 10.55 am on the 26th of September 2022. Several Discos have also reported the collapse.

What Discos are saying

A text from Ikeja Electric to its customers confirms a system collapse as they assured customers that they will restore once the grid is back up.

The notice from Ikeja Electric reads,

‘’The current supply interruption is as a result of total collapse of the national grid today which has led to outage across all Ikeja Electric network. Please be assured that your supply will be restored as soon as supply is restored to the national grid. Apologies for the inconvenience we must have caused you.’’

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) also informed its customers of a collapse of the grid.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC)wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 10:51 am today, 26th September 2022. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network. Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and the Imo States. We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) also reported a system collapse explaining that “the current power outage is due to a system failure from the National Grid” and that the system collapsed at about 10.55 am on September 26th, 2022.

According to our records, the national power grid has collapsed more than six times this year and follows a protracted period of stable power supply across the country.

This is a developing story…