The Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) has dismissed rumours of a grid collapse, stating that it experienced a system outage on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 11:34 AM.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), IKEDC stated: “Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today, 12 February 2025, at 11.34hrs affecting all our feeders.”

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our stakeholders.”

This response comes after multiple unverified reports suggested that the country’s power grid had suffered yet another breakdown, causing widespread electricity outages. However, officials have assured that the grid remains stable and operational.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining grid stability and dismissed the claims as misinformation aimed at creating panic among citizens.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which oversees the grid, is yet to make any comment.

National Grid trends on X

As monitored by Nairametrics, National Grid topped the trend list on X (formerly Twitter) as of 12 noon on Wednesday.

Several accounts on X have tweeted about the grid collapse:

Ụlọma (@ulxma) said, “It’s like the National grid has fainted again.”

Ajoke (@ajoke_belle) said, “I was in a meeting, we all had our videos on, and our electricity went off at the same time. All of us. National grid, here we go again.”

I was on a meeting, we all had our videos on and our electricity went off at the same time. All of us.

Noore tweeted, “National Grid has collapsed again. Those who have solar energy don’t know what God has done for them.”

The tweet by an account of the National Grid got several responses, which showed many doubts that there were no grid collapses.

The national grid has faced collapses in the past, with issues such as aging infrastructure, gas shortages, and vandalism affecting stability. These previous disruptions have fueled public skepticism, making it easier for false reports to gain traction.

The FG has urged Nigerians to rely on verified information from credible sources before spreading news about power supply disruptions. Government agencies have also committed to improved communication to ensure timely and accurate updates on the state of the grid.

What you should know

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, in January 2025, said the national electricity grid remains vulnerable to frequent collapses, partly because the government is yet to repair a major transmission line in the Northern region due to persisting insecurity.

“We recognize the issues with full or partial grid collapses, but our focus is on reducing the time it takes to restore power. We are actively collaborating with security agencies to achieve this,’ he said.

The national grid suffered twelve collapses in 2024, out of which three were partial collapses as a result of generation problems.