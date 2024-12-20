In this episode of Economy Last Week, we dive deep into the two major economic challenges currently facing Nigeria in 2025: Naira Volatility and the looming threats of an electricity blackout. We explore what’s causing the Naira’s fluctuating value, how it impacts everyday Nigerians, and potential strategies to weather the storm. Then, we shift focus to the country’s fragile power supply system, discussing the causes behind the potential blackout and its far-reaching effects on the economy. What do these issues mean for your business, savings, and daily life?

