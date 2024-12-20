The medical landscape of Lagos State in particular, and Nigeria in general, received a major boost on Saturday December 14th, 2024, with the groundbreaking of the Lagos Medipark.

It is a landmark Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Lagos State Government and IASO Medipark Ltd to contribute to the delivery of acute healthcare services in Nigeria, strategically located in the heart of Lagos, on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

The Lagos Medipark will feature a 140-bed multi-specialist hospital, a state-of-the-art diagnostics center, and essential support facilities.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The Lagos Medipark project aims to reduce the acute hospital bed shortage, improve healthcare workforce training, and curb medical tourism.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Lagos State governor, His Excellency, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu says “the Lagos Medipark is poised to revolutionize,” the country’s health system “taking it to unprecedented heights.”

“It will position Lagos as a premier destination for healthcare investment and establish it as a beacon of medical excellence on the African continent.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the economic boost the Lagos Medipark project will bring to the state noting “it will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, driving economic growth across the state.”

For Fola Adeola, Chairman of IASO Medipark SPV, the Lagos Medipark is “a bold step toward addressing one of the most critical needs of our time: equitable access to quality healthcare.

“Lagos Medipark is a symbol of what is possible when visionary leadership and purposeful collaboration converge.

“Anchored by Iwosan Investments Limited in partnership with the Lagos State Government and supported by industry leaders and experts, this initiative reflects the essence of a public-private partnership done right.”

Also speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mrs Fola Laoye, the CEO of Iwosan Investments & IASO Medipark SPV, noted that the Lagos Medipark project “is not only an investment in healthcare but of the future of Lagos State.”

“The Lagos Medipark is set to revolutionize healthcare in Nigeria, making world-class medical care accessible and within reach of millions of people.

“This groundbreaking ceremony marks the dawn of a new era for Lagos, where cutting-edge healthcare meets unmatched opportunities for economic growth and social impact including job creation and medical capacity building,” she added.

For Tatiana Mousalli-Nouri, co-lead of the Lagos Medipark and CEO Of Africonsult Engineers, the journey to bring the Lagos Medipark project started March 2020 during the Covid-19 crisis.

“A group of us from the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) came together to support our community in this challenging time,” she said.

“You might remember the Eti-Osa Isolation Center on the Landmark grounds—an initiative where, in just 21 days, we designed, built, and staffed a facility that we ran free of charge for five months.

“This experience bonded many of us, including Fola Laoye, Niyi Youssuf, and myself, and laid the foundation for what would become the IASO Special Purpose Vehicle.

This project will be delivered by IASO Medipark Limited, promoted and led by Iwosan Investments, a proudly Nigerian Healthcare Investment company, and owners of the Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals.

IASO Medipark Ltd also has three other industry leaders, El-Alan Construction, a leading player in the Construction and Real Estate Market; Radical Technology Nigeria Ltd, which delivers technology solutions around Nigeria; and Verraki Partners, business innovation consultants.

Additionally, IASO Medipark Ltd is collaborating with strategic partners: HOK International Architects; ECAD Architects; Africonsult Engineers Ltd; JNC International; and Coollink Technology to deliver this strategic initiative.