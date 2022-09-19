The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as activities of the bulls and bear drive down the broad market by 7 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.07% to close at 49,440.21 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization dropped by N19 billion to close at N26.67 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 15.74%. The stock market has advanced by 6,758.98 base points since the start of the year.
On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Oil and Gas and Insurance down by 1.94% and 0.25 respectively while Consumer Goods and Banking were up by 0.17 and 0.28. Also NGX industrial was flat.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 49,440.21 points
- Previous ASI: 49,475.42 points
- % Day Change: 0.07%
- % Y-t-D: 15.74%
- Market Cap (N): 26.667 trillion
- Volume: 67,369,216
- Value (N): 1.48 billion
- Deals: 3,386
NGX Top ASI gainers
- ETRANZACT up +9.97% to close at N3.20
- ACADEMY up +9.52% to close at N1.84
- VITAFOAM up + 5.00% to close at N21.00
- HONYFLOUR up +3.36% to close at N2.46
- CORNERST up +3.33% to close at N0.62
NGX Top ASI losers
- ABCTRANS down – 10.00% to close at N0.27
- UPL down – 9.44% to close at N1.63
- MBENEFIT down – 6.90% to close at N0.27
- RTBRISCOE down – 6.25% to close at N0.30
- COURTVILLE down – 6.12% to close at N0.46
Top 3 by Volume
- FBNH – 9,672,684
- ZENITHBANK – 9,252,081
- GTCO – 6,112,768
Top 3 by Value
- NESTLE – N615,123,366.30
- ZENITHBANK – N182,384,507.50
- GTCO – N120,396,329.45
Leave a Reply