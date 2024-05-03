The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has appointed Messrs. Chinelo Emeh as its Acting Group Chief Financial Officer of the company.

According to the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public, the group noted that the appointment follows the exit of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mr. Cyril Eigbobo from the Company effective 29th April 2024.

The statement reads:

“The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (the Company) wishes to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the exit of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mr. Cyril Eigbobo from the Company effective 29th April 2024.

In light of the above, the Company has appointed Messrs. Chinelo Emeh as its Acting Group Chief Financial Officer”.

Profile of Chinelo Emeh

According to the statement signed by Izuchukwu Akpa, Ag. Group Company Secretary, Chinelo Emeh is an accomplished finance expert and a highly skilled chartered accountant with extensive experience spanning more than a decade in financial reporting and control.

She was the Acting Head of Finance at Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), a subsidiary of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.