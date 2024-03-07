The Board of NGX Group Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Olufemi Shobanjo as the Chief Executive Officer of NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), the independent Self-Regulatory Organisation subsidiary of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

This was contained in the Group’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investment community seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by Izuchukwu Akpa, Acting Group Company Secretary, Shobanjo’s appointment takes effect on Wednesday, 28 February 2024, following the receipt of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s No-Objection, as the former CEO, Ms. Tinuade Awe, completed her tenure on Tuesday, 27 February 2024.

Profile of Mr. Olufemi Shobanjo

According to the statement, Mr. Shobanjo has over 18 years of professional experience spanning corporate and commercial law, compliance and regulation, and banking and financial markets.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Head of broker-dealer Regulation at NGX RegCo.

The Board of NGX Group congratulated Mr. Shobanjo on his appointment. The Board also expresses its gratitude to Ms. Awe for her contributions and wishes her success in her future endeavours.