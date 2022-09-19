The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, has been appointed as the Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the Southwest.

The appointment of Akeredolu who is also the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum was conveyed in a letter addressed to him and personally signed by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued on Monday by the Ondo State APC and can be seen on its official Twitter account.

The state chapter of APC in the statement said that the letter which was dated August 8, 2022, noted that Governor Akeredolu deserved the appointment owing “to his impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership he had demonstrated as governor of his state and as a party member.”

What the statement is saying

The statement reads, ‘’Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum & Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been appointed as the Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the Southwest.

‘’Governor Akeredolu’s appointment was conveyed in a letter addressed to him and personally signed by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

‘’Asiwaju Tinubu, in the letter, dated August 8, 2022, noted that Governor Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman, Southwest Governors’ Forum, deserved the appointment, owing to his impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership he had demonstrated as Governor of his state and as a party member.

”By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as the Zonal Campaign Coordinator (South West) of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate given your impressive political achievement and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility as we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.”