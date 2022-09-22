The Governor of Ondo State has accused the Buhari-led Federal Government of double standards in its treatment of state-owned security agencies with the granting of granting a security outfit in Katsina State right to bear arms whilst same privilege has not been granted to Amotekun Corps.

Akeredolu insisted on buying arms for the security outfit in the state as it is his decision to fulfil his administration’s legal, constitutional and moral duty to the citizens of the State with such action.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued and signed by Akeredolu on Thursday September 22, and can be seen on his official Twitter account.

Akeredolu condemned the Federal Government’s refusal to grant Amotekun the same rights to bear arms, which it had allowed the Katsina State Security outfit to bear, saying that we are pursuing one country, two systems.

What the Ondo State Governor is saying

Akeredolu said that this action exposes the entire Southwest to life-threatening marauders and organized crime as well as deliberate destruction of the agricultural sector.

The statement reads, “The video making the rounds showing the equivalent of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) in Katsina, obtaining the approval of the Federal Government to bear arms is fraught with great dangers. Denying Amotekun the urgently needed rights, to legitimately bear arms is a repudiation of the basis of true federalism which we have been clamoring for.

“That Katsina was able to arm its state security force, with the display of AK47 means we are pursuing one country, two systems ” solution to the national question. If the Katsina situation conferring advantages on some, in the face of commonly faced existential threats, it means that our unitary policing system, which has failed, is a deliberate method of subjugation which must be challenged.

“The Independence agreement was based on a democratic arrangement to have a federal state and devolved internal security mechanics. We must go back to that agreement. Denying Amotekun the right to bear arms exposes the Southwest to life-threatening marauders and organized crime. It is also a deliberate destruction of our agricultural sector. It is an existential threat.

“We want to reiterate that what is sauce for the goose, is sauce for the gander. The Ondo State government under the doctrine of necessity has decided to fulfill its legal, constitutional and moral duty to the citizens of the state, by acquiring arms to protect them. This is more so, given that the bandits have unchecked access to sophisticated weapons.

“The state government cannot look on while its citizens are being terrorized and murdered with impunity. We will defend our people.”