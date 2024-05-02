The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has fined three quoted companies the sum of N49.500 million for their failure to file audited financial statements after the regulatory due date.

An investigation by Nairametrics showed that the companies were sanctioned for their inability to meet the regulatory requirements for the year-end 2022 and 2023 financials.

The companies include: African Alliance Insurance Plc, NCR (Nigeria) Plc, and eTranzact International Plc.

Further checks showed African Alliance Insurance Plc was fined N48.6 million for its inability to file the 2022 annual financial statement when required; eTranzact International Plc got N700,000.00 sanction, while NCR (Nigeria) Plc was fined N200,000.00, summing up to a cumulative fine of N49.5 million.

What market operators said

Market operators agree that the sanction for non-compliance with the rules of listing on NGX is a welcome development, as it will lead to more appropriate pricing of securities. More quoted entities would be compelled to give information to the market on a timely basis, they say.

The Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, while reacting to the development on an inquiry by Nairametrics, said the action of NGX would boost investor confidence in the market because it sends a signal that investors will get companies’ financial reports as at when due.

He noted that investors need to make informed decisions before choosing which stock to buy and this can only be achieved if there is adherence to good corporate governance by the quoted companies.

According to the founder of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir. Sunny Nwosu, the affected companies are supposed to have ensured that they meet the requirements, noting that such would help shareholders to understand their financial health for investment decisions.

“It is not a new thing, and it does not come to us as a surprise. We have constantly written to the exchange and raised the issue at annual general meetings that there is a need to know the status of these companies to enable us to take investment position,” he noted.

Also, the President of Progressive Shareholders Association, Mr. Boniface Okezie, said it is better for Nigerians to have a few companies that are ready to play by the rules than to have all the companies in the world that are not ready to satisfy post-listing requirements.

Okezie said that penalizing companies for non-compliance with the rules of listing on NGX is a welcome development, as it will lead to more appropriate pricing of securities.

He said more entities would be compelled to give information to the market on a timely basis, adding that investor confidence in the regulatory capacity of NGX and the market would be enhanced.

What you should know

The Exchange in its X-Compliance Report explained that the initiative was designed to maintain market integrity and protect the investors by providing compliance-related information on all listed companies.

The report thus stated that “Companies that are listed on the Exchange are required to adhere to high disclosure standards which are prescribed in Appendix 111 of the Listing Rules.

“Financial information which is periodic disclosure and on-going material events disclosure should be released to The Exchange promptly to enable it efficiently perform its function of maintaining an orderly market”.