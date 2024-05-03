Russian Troops have arrived Niger Republic to replace US Military following the decision by Niger’s leadership to expel over 1000 US forces from their country.

The Russian troops made their way to an air base in Niger that currently houses the 1000 US forces as the time of evacuation of the US forces remains uncertain due to an ongoing diplomatic row.

According to Reuters, the Military forces ruling the West African Nation have told the US to withdraw its nearly 1000 boots on the ground in the country which has served as a key partner to the United States counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

The Russian troops arrived at Airbase 101, located next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niger’s capital Niamey which happens to be the same base housing US troops in the country.

However, the Russian troops are being housed in a separate segment of the airbase and have not mingled with the US forces in the airbase.

The move by Russian forces puts them in close proximity with US forces at a time when the relationships of both countries are seriously strained due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin explained the entire situation and played down any risk to American troops or the chance that Russian troops might get close to U.S. military hardware.

“The Russians are in a separate compound and don’t have access to U.S. forces or access to our equipment,” Austin told a press conference in Honolulu.

“I’m always focused on the safety and protection of our troops … But right now, I don’t see a significant issue here in terms of our force protection.” He added.

The relationship between Western countries and their former African allies is at an all-time low as Russian influence in the continent grows.

In addition to the impending departure from Niger, U.S. troops have also left Chad in recent days, while French forces have been kicked out of Mali and Burkina Faso.

The anti-western governments in these African countries are usually brought to power by a popular coup with the promise of forming new ties that would benefit the country’s interest more.

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso fall into this category and are all led by Juntas with a common goal of dissociating from the West and making new friends in the East.

What to know

The United States is concerned about Islamic militants in the region whose activities may increase without the presence of US troops in the region.

Niger’s moved for the removal of U.S. troops after a meeting in Niamey in mid-March, when senior U.S. officials raised concerns including the expected arrival of Russian forces and reports of Iran seeking raw materials in the country, including uranium.

It is not clear yet when the United States forces would be living in Niger as a diplomatic row over the issue remains ongoing.