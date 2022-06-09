The Nigerian exchange is now on its second day losing streak as it lost approximately N13 billion in capitalization today, attributable to losses seen majorly from the banking sectors as stocks like ZENITHANK and ACCESSCORP recorded losses today.

The All-share Index (ASI) lost 0.04% from 53,193.98 basis points to close at 53,170.73 basis point. In the same vein, the market capitalization also lost 0.04% to close at N28.67 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top-performing markets in the world as it has gained 24.47% so far.

Market breadth closed negative as UPL led 15 gainers, and 17 losers topped by CILEASING at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive. NGX Industrial, Consumer Goods, Insurance and Oil & Gas Indices gained 0.13%, 0.13%, 1.47% and 0.46% respectively. The NGX Banking index closed negative by 1.20%, majorly attributable to losses seen in ZENITHBANK, WEMABANK, UBA and ACCESSCORP.

NGX Top ASI gainers

UPL up +9.43% to close at N2.90

CORNERST up +8.93% to close at N0.61

ELLAHLAKES up +7.89% to close at N3.69

INTBREW up +4.23% to close at N7.40

REGALINS up +3.70% to close at N0.28

NGX Top ASI losers

CILEASING down – 8.57% to close at N3.20

FTNCOCOA down – 8.33% to close at N0.33

IKEJAHOTEL down – 3.23% to close at N1.20

GLAXOSMITH down – 2.74% to close at N7.10

ZENITHBANK down – 2.35% to close at N22.85

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 165,206,395

GTCO – 22,221,792

UBA – 19,098,574

Top 3 by Value

NESTLE – N678,543,755.20

GTCO – N493,110,672.65

MTNN – N291,304,999.70