Aviation industry unions have petitioned the Federal Government to remove the section of the newly signed Civil Aviation Act (CAA) that empowers the Minister of Aviation to prohibit industrial actions by unions. The unions have given the FG two weeks’ ultimatum to correct it or face a shutdown of the aviation sector.

This was disclosed by Comrade Dauda Nanbol, FCT Council Chairman, National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), in a press briefing with newsmen during a protest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), on Monday, according to NAN.

The unions are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

What they are saying

According to Nanbol, the newly signed Civil Aviation Act (CAA) exempted unions from all instruments of their actions like strike, picketing, lockout among others to be carried out.

He said, “These are instruments of our struggles as enshrined in IAO Convention. We are comrades. This is our right, and we stand by our right at every point in time.

News continues after this ad

“We will feel dissatisfied with anything that concerns our welfare as workers in Nigeria. We have the right to protest, and this right we will defend it. We will not let anybody take it away from us.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari not to accent to that bill. It is anti-labour. That bill is against aviation workers and united we stand. We will make sure that we win this struggle.“

News continues after this ad

The Unions also stated that they have given FG two weeks’ ultimatum from Monday to correct the irregularity or face a total shutdown of the aviation sector, citing that it is their right as workers.

“If workers in the aviation sector are not certified, what do you think will happen to the sector? A lot of things will be compromised,” he added.

In case you missed it

Recall that Nairametrics reported in July that the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) had threatened to shut down airports in Nigeria as a result of the lasting strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The Union which called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end the strike said the strike will eventually lead to a regrettable situation in future if not well-handled.