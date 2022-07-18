The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has threatened to shut down airports in Nigeria as a result of the lasting strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the union’s General Secretary, Abdulrasaq Saidu on Monday. The Union noted that the strike has ridiculed Nigeria’s educational system thereby making it a laughing stock.

This follows the announcement by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on a 2-day nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 in solidarity with the striking lecturers.

What ANAP is saying

The Union which called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end the strike said the strike will eventually lead to a regrettable situation in future if not well-handled.

The union warned that its members would align with the posting of NLC by protesting against the unfortunate situation in the tertiary education sector.

“ASUU, NASU, SAUTHRIAI, NAAT had been on strike for more than four months due to the apparent failure of government to sign the re-negotiated 2009 Agreement with ASUU, failure to honour the terms reached at in May 2022 MoU signed with ASUU, and habitual failure of government to respect Collective Bargaining Agreements willingly signed with labour Unions”.

“Our children are using eight years to read courses of four years with resources being wasted. We cannot continue this way,” the statement reads.

The Union noted that parents are not left out in the suffering as a result of the strike as the poor economy has affected most homes in Nigeria.

It added that all members have been put on alert in solidarity actions on the directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress at very short notice.

In case you missed it

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had earlier announced a 2-day nationwide protest over the Federal Government’s inconclusive negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has led to the extension of the union’s strike action.

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) said it would join the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in its solidarity strike over the lingering ASUU strike.