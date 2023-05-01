Key Highlights

Aviation unions in Nigeria have suspended their planned strike and are awaiting a meeting with the Federal Government on May 9, 2023, to address their demands.

The demands include the non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustment with arrears for the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) since 2019 and the threat by Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika to demolish the headquarters of some of the aviation agencies at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos without alternative work environments for workers therein.

The unions lauded the intervention of the Aviation Committees of the National Assembly; Senate and House of Representatives led by Sen. Abiodun Olujimi and Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, respectively, and appreciate the efforts of the Hon. Minister of Aviation and other aviation agencies towards resolving the dispute.



Aviation unions in Nigeria have shelved the planned strike it threatened to embark upon following the refusal of the Federal Government to accede to their demands, despite years of agitation.

Unions; National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Amalgamated Union Of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical And Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) in a joint circular signed by their Generals-Secretary and obtained by Nairametrics, said the Federal Government had promised to address their demands on or before May 9, 2023.

The Generals-Secretary who signed the circular were Comrade Ocheme Aba; NUATE, Comrade Frances Akinjole; ATSSSAN, Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu; ANAP, Umoh Ofonime; NAAPE and Comrade Sikiru Wahab of AUPCTRE.

Why the strike was called off

The other is the refusal of the National Salaries, Income & Wages Commission (NSIWC) and Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to release the reviewed Conditions of Service (CoS) of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) as negotiated between the unions and the agencies, and as duly conveyed by the Federal Ministry of Aviation since upwards of nine years.

What you should know

The unions emphasised that after the two days of warning strike, which paralysed the sector nationwide, their officials met with Sirika, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of aviation agencies or their representatives on April 20, 2023, to discuss their demands.

At the meeting, they said the unions received assurances that the agencies’ buildings in Lagos would not be demolished until adequate arrangements were made for the workers.

Besides, the circular emphasised that based on an earlier meeting with NSIWC, there was an assurance that the processes of approval of all the outstanding CoS would be concluded at a meeting on May 9, 2023. According to the circular;

“Invite has been extended to our unions to attend the meeting. Similarly, we are hopeful that arrangements will be firmed up for the liquidation of the arrears accruing from the implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustment for NiMet at the meeting arranged meeting.

“We can confirm, however, that the adjustment has been finally effected with this April salaries. On the whole, we sincerely appreciate the efforts of the Hon. Minister of Aviation, the Permanent Secretary, the Director of Human Resource in the Ministry, the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other CEOs of aviation agencies for their efforts towards resolving the dispute.”

The unions also lauded the intervention of the Aviation Committees of the National Assembly; Senate and House of Representatives led by Sen. Abiodun Olujimi and Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, respectively.

“Therefore, based on the visible efforts of many stakeholders, our unions have taken the decision to shelve further actions on the stated matters and await the outcome of the meeting slated for May 9, 2023, among the Wages Commission, the Budget Office, the Ministry of Aviation/Agencies and our unions,” the circular added.

The unions embarked on a two-day strike on April 17 and 18, 2023 to press home their demands.